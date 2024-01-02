Dua Lipa stuns in slinky sumptuous gown for glitzy evening with lookalike sister

Dua Lipa looked so chic as she rang in the New Year with a glitzy evening in the Indian city of Jaipur. The 'Dance the Night' singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of glamorous snaps with her 88.5 million followers showing off her latest look – and it's one to take notes from.

The singer, 28, was seen posing with friends wearing a form-fitting halterneck chocolate brown dress with a vertical split down the centre of the dress from the neckline to the waist.

The gown featured a trailing skirt and a dramatic thigh-split. She teamed the piece with a pair of suede black pointed-toe kitten heels. Dua also carried a leather maroon shoulder bag.

The 'Levitating' singer wore her trendy cherry red hair down in loose mermaid waves for an undone look. She added some unusual jewellery pieces – gold bangles and statement gold rings, one so oversized it covered several fingers.

The sleeveless dress revealed her array of eccentric fine-line arm tattoos that added a cool touch to a classic silhouette and her makeup contributed to the casual feel that was mixed with the chic aesthetic of the chocolate brown dress. She wore a smudgy grey-toned brown eyeshadow and a brown-toned lip. Her bold brows were so striking.

The 'One Kiss' singer was seen posing alongside her parents - her father Dukagjin and her mother Anesa, as well as her younger brother Gijn and sister Rina. Her rarely-seen sister is Dua's twin. She stunned in a floaty cream and brown patterned dress with a dip hem and strappy gold heels.

The resemblance between Dua and her mother was also uncanny. Anesa looked so youthful in a black croc print shiny mini-skirt and leather cowl-neck top in a deep red shade. She teamed the pieces with a pair of sheer black stockings, pointed-toe heels to match Dua's and an updo.

The photos came just hours before Dua revealed an incredible hair transformation for her latest movie appearance in Argylle. The singer was seen wearing a bobbed wig in a platinum blonde shade.

The close-up also revealed a stunning makeup look courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. The star wore a dramatic midnight blue smokey eye and shiny nude lip.

Dua has shared an array of breathtaking from her time in India. In one photo she was seen smiling wearing a linen yellow dress with red patterning with an elephant.

In another, the star was seen riding a horse against an incredible natural backdrop. She wore a pair of low-rise mid-wash jeans with a white satin crop top with lace trim. Her hair was worn slicked back off her face and tied into several braids.

In another carousel of incredible photos, the 'Don't Start Now' singer was seen in the back of an open-top car looking so chic in a cropped red leather jacket and jeans. She was also spotted in a one-shoulder slinky dress in a black, red and yellow glittery pattern.

The singer said: "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity.

"This experience has been deeply meaningful," she added. "I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!".

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. Sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x", she continued.