Jeff Bezos is unrecognizable in photo shared by fiance Lauren Sanchez as he celebrates 60th birthday

Lauren Sanchrez has paid an emotional tribute to her fiance, Jeff Bezos, as the billionaire celebrates his 60th birthday. "Look who’s turning 60! Happy birthday, baby! Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room," Lauren beautifully captioned her social media post, which featured a carousel of pictures that kicked off with a snap of Jeff as a young baby sitting in a high chair.

"Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness. May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations," se continued.

"I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love."

In the second picture, the words happy birthday were embroidered into a blue tie dye piece of fabric, while a third snap showed Lauren and Jeff, one of the world' mgazing into each other's eyes. Friends and family were quick to share their love for the Amazon founder, with NFL commentator Charissa Thompson writing: "Happy Birthday Jeff! You have the biggest heart . Thanks for sharing your joy with us & making our gal so loved and happy."

Musician Jewel, who is rumored to be dating Kevin Costner, added: "Happy birthday @jeffbezos! Cute baby pic! And what a future you would build for us all!!"

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff on their luxury yacht

Lauren, 54, and Jeff's romance began amid a whirlwind of rumored scandal, leading to the end of their respective marriages; Jeff was married to novelist Mackenzie Scott for 25 years and they share four children together.

Jeff later proposed to Lauren in 2023, with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth over $2 million, while they were aboard his luxurious $500 million superyacht.

© Paul Morigi Jeff and Lauren had been friends for years before it turned to romance

Lauren was formerly a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017, and she also specializes in aerial filming. She earned her helicopter pilot's license in 2016 and subsequently created Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company.

On Friday January 19, Lauren will receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. Prince Harry is also being honored at the same event.

Lauren revealed the news in late 2023, sharing with fans that she could not "believe" the news, and adding that it was "a huge honor to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation".

"Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor. (You also have have no idea how happy you made my dad who has been a pilot since I was a little girl)," she candidly revealed..