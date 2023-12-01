Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prepare for an extra special Christmas following big move for family

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have had quite the year, and now they're gearing up for a very special festive season.

The pair have a lot to celebrate, and their next dose of excitement comes amidst an emotional move for them.

Not only did he propose in May, meaning this Christmas is their first as an engaged couple, but Lauren is set to turn 54 on December 19, with Jeff's big 60th happening less than a month later on January 12.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos stuns fans with glimpse inside office garage where he launched Amazon

Add to this the fact Jeff recently announced they were moving to Miami from Seattle to be closer to his beloved parents, and it's looking like Christmas will be packed with memory-making moments.

Last year, Jeff threw an intimate party for Lauren on her birthday, after she was celebrated by a plethora of her Hollywood friends at a lavish bash.

© Paul Morigi Lauren and Jeff have a lot to celebrate

At the time, she thanked him for the gathering when she wrote on Instagram: "My love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying. And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart."

She was equally as heartfelt on the Amazon founder's birthday when she described him as the "man of my dreams".

Jeff proposed to Lauren in May

The Emmy-award winning journalist celebrated the billionaire's 59th with a romantic social media post which included snapshots of the pair of them enjoying several luxury vacations.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," Lauren wrote. "You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."

© Getty Images It'll be a wonderful festive season for the couple

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she added. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

Jeff and Lauren will likely be surrounded by their loved ones over their birthdays and for Christmas, especially as they're moving across the US, in part, to be near Jeff's parents.

© Getty Jeff and Lauren are approaching their birthdays

He announced the decision at the start of November with a message on Instagram explaining his decision.

Jeff shared clips from his early days with his company and revealed he was moving from Seattle - where he has lived since the 90s - to Miami.

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his dad, Miguel Bezos, was the man behind the camera in the throwback videos, and he and his mom have been instrumental in why he's headed to the southeast coast of America.

© Getty Jeff is moving from Seattle where he founded Amazon

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!).

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

He concluded: "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. "As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.