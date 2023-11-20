Inside the rise of Lauren Sanchez: from a rejected air hostess to Hollywood darling

Lauren Sanchez, once a determined journalist striving to break into the industry despite an undiagnosed learning disability, has now emerged as a high-profile figure, frequently seen in the company of top celebrities and attending elite events.

Her engagement to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire Amazon founder with a net worth of around $167 billion, has significantly elevated her status in the public eye.

Recently, Lauren graced the cover of the prestigious Vogue magazine and celebrated her engagement with an array of celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba, and Robert Pattinson.

Her journey from an aspiring reporter to a prominent figure in Hollywood's elite circles began well before her relationship with Jeff.

© Getty Lauren wanted to be an air hostess

Growing up in New Mexico, Lauren aspired to be a successful newscaster. However, her struggle with dyslexia led her to pivot towards a career in aviation after high school.

She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a job as a stewardess, only to face rejection for being 'too big' at 121 pounds.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez is now a Hollywood darling

This setback fueled her determination, and she soon redirected her focus to journalism, climbing the ranks from a small news outlet in Phoenix to prominent positions at Extra, Fox Sports Net, and Good Day LA.

Lauren's vibrant personality and flourishing media career allowed her to gradually integrate into the celebrity world.

© FRAT The American Billionaire Businessman and Executive Chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos chills out in the Monaco sunshine with his partner, the American media personality Lauren Sanchez

Before meeting Jeff, she was linked romantically to various notable figures, including an actor, two athletes, and a top talent agency CEO.

However, it was her whirlwind affair with Jeff, revealed in 2019 while they were both married to other people, that catapulted her into the limelight.

The scandal surrounding their relationship only amplified Lauren's fame, as the world became captivated by the woman who captured the heart of one of the richest men on the planet.

© Kevin Winter Patrick Whitesell with ex Lauren Sanchez and their children Evan and Ella

Their relationship, which began amidst a scandal involving accusations of blackmail and extortion, eventually led to a high-profile engagement in May after years of opulent vacations, private jets, and exclusive events.

Lauren's story is one of resilience and reinvention. After being turned away from a career as a flight attendant, she rediscovered her passion for journalism at El Camino College, where a teacher's encouragement led to a diagnosis of dyslexia.

This realization transformed her academic performance, earning her a scholarship to the University of Southern California.

She left school in 1994 to focus on her reporting career, securing a job at KTVK in Phoenix. Despite experiencing one of the most devastating days of her life when she was rejected for a role on The View, advice from Barbara Walters during the audition process stayed with her, guiding her career decisions.

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California

Lauren's journey is marked by various professional ventures, including hosting Good Day LA for six years and starting her own aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation.

She has also contributed to notable shows like Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show, and Showbiz Tonight. Today, her efforts are focused on philanthropy, serving as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund and working on several projects, including writing a children's book and planning an all-female space mission with Blue Origin.

Lauren's personal life has been a rollercoaster of relationships, including engagements and marriages that ended before her affair with Jeff was revealed.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez pose for a picture during their visit at the Taj Mahal in Agra on January 21, 2020

Her list of ex-partners includes Rory Markas, NFL star Anthony Miller, footballer Tony Gonzalez, actor Henry Simmons, and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

The exposure of her relationship with Jeff in 2019, while both were married to others, was a turning point in her life.

The affair, covered extensively by the media, led to divorces for both Jeff and Lauren. Despite initial controversy, the couple has since flourished, showcasing their relationship publicly and getting engaged.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.