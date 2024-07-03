Lauren Sanchez, 54, wows in sheer white gown as she proudly watches son on Dolce & Gabbana runway

One proud mama! Lauren Sánchez and fiance Jeff Bezos flew to Italy on Wednesday July 3 to watch her son Nikki walk the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Saltoria runway show.

The mom-of-three could not keep the smile off her face as she watched her son walk the runway, and Jeff, wearing navy blue silk shirt and pants, was also full of smiles as he held Lauren's hand for the proud moment. Watch the moment below:

Lauren Sanchez proudly watches son Nikko on Dolce & Gabbana runway on July 3 2024

Lauren wore a sheer white D&G gown for the moment, which featured a high collar with a split down the chest, that showed off white lingerie, and long sleeves. She paired the look with nude heels, and she wore her long brunette hair in loose waves with a deep side part.

Nikko, a recent college graduate and tech entrepreneur, was praised by D&G for embodying "confidence" on the runway as he wore black pants with an oversized sash over the waist, paired with a sequin wrap shirt with billowing sleeves.

© Isidore Montag / Filippo Fior Nikko Gonzalez walks the D&G runway show in Italy

The day before, Lauren attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Sardinia, wearing high-waisted black knickers and a sheer dress featuring stunning ruffles in a horizontal pattern, and visible boning.

Lauren, 54, welcomed Nikko, 23, with former partner Tony Gonzalez.

"Really emotional day for me," she wrote in May, as her "firstborn graduated from college".

© Gabriele Di Martino Lauren Sanchez poses outside the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show

"My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms. I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much," she wrote.

Lauren is also mom to 17-year-old Evan and 16-year-old Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

© Instagram Lauren looked gorgeous in her busty D&G dress

The former TV personality turned businesswoman and philanthropist has spent the last few weeks in Europe with her fiance, and Lauren shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a yellow and white Dolce & Gabbana dress that showcased her ample cleavage hours before the show, after flying into Italy.

She appeared relaxed and refreshed as she lounged in an outdoor seating area while holding a glass of orange Aperol spritz. "Don't they say an Aperol a day keeps the doctor away?" she quipped.

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren attend he 2024 Met Gala

Lauren and Jeff have been island hopping across Greece for over two weeks on his 127-meter yacht, Koru. They have also been joined by Tony and his wife October, revealing the healthy blended family Lauren has maintained for her children.

Lauren and Jeff took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.