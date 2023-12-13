Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have a lot to be thankful for this festive season as the both approach big birthdays and continue to revel in their engagement.

Now, the American media personality has another reason to celebrate - and she's stunned. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lauren shared her joy over her latest accolade.

"I just can’t believe it!!!" she wrote, before explaining: "What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation. Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor. (You also have have no idea how happy you made my dad who has been a pilot since I was a little girl)."

WATCH: Jeff Bezos' throwback video from garage where Amazon was started

Lauren reshared the post from Living Legends of Aviation who gushed about her flying prowess in a tribute to her.

"The Living Legends of Aviation are pleased to announce that Lauren Sánchez will receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards," the institution wrote.

"From Emmy Award-winning journalist to helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman, Lauren Sánchez’s achievements in aviation and unwavering commitment to advancing women in the industry inspire us all."

They concluded: "We are truly honored to recognize her with our highest award for vertical flight. Join us on January 19, 2024, to celebrate and honor this inspiring #WomanOfAviation #LivingLegends #AviationAwards #WomenInAviation #AviationExcellence."

Lauren was inundated with messages from fans who wrote: "Love this @laurenwsanchez. I’ve never flown in one but I would trust you at the helm. Your confidence in your craft is fantastic!!! Congrats," and another added: "I love her passion," while many more sent applauding hands emojis and hearts too.

The 53-year-old is a woman of many talents who has had a decorated and interesting life.

While she's now a high-profile figure who is frequently seen in the company of top celebrities and attending elite events, she was once struggling to break into a career in newscasting.

Lauren and Jeff also work together

Her battle with dyslexia led her to pivot towards a career in aviation after high school. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a job as a stewardess, only to face rejection for being "too big" at 121 pounds.

Rather than be deterred, Lauren threw herself into journalism and climbed the ranks from a news outlet in Phoenix to far more prominent positions at Extra, Fox Sports Net, and Good Day LA.

© Getty Lauren has a long career in journalism but has since moved on

Now, she's set to marry billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and talked about the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

"We're still thinking about the wedding," she said before adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"We don't know yet," Lauren went on, maintaining: "We've only been engaged five months!"

© Paul Morigi Lauren is marrying billionaire Jeff Bezos

Not only are they living together, but they work together too. For the last several years – they've been dating since 2019 - Lauren has been helping run the Bezos Earth Fund, which has committed $10 billion to exploring climate change solutions.

"I take those opportunities very seriously," she added of their work. "We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.