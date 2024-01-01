Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes confuse about relationship status in unseen photo

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have shared a series of unseen photos from the past year in a roundup to mark the end of 2023.

And one photo in particular stood out, as it was of a tote bag given to the couple during a romantic trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Valentine's Day.

The trip marked their first Valentine's Day as a couple and the staff at the hotel were quick to assume that they were there ahead of their wedding, or engagement.

When they asked the bellman if they could borrow a totes bag for the beach, Amy was given a bag that read "Totes getting married!".

In the caption, T.J. wrote: "True story: Asked the bellman if there was a tote/ beach bag we could borrow for the day in Puerto Vallarta. He gave us this. We used it, but turned it inside out."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared to have confused hotel staff about their relationship status!

Other photos from their roundup included trips to Turks and Caicos and Saint Tropez, and a family photo with Amy's family, including her parents.

It was certainly a big year for Amy and T.J., who were dismissed from ABC at the start of 2023 following the headlines surrounding their relationship.

The couple shared a number of unseen photos from the year 2023

They kept a low profile for most of the year until the end of August, when they returned to social media to announce that they were taking part in the New York Marathon again.

Then, on November 1, they revealed that they would be stepping back into the spotlight properly with a new podcast, Amy and T.J., which has been airing since December 5.

Amy and T.J. with Amy's family

In their podcast, the couple have been able to tell their side of the story, including putting rumors to rest that they had an affair.

In their podcast, they instead have claimed that they were both separated from their respective partners. Amy had been married to Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. had been married to Marilee Fiebeg for the same amount of time.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been dating for over a year

The pair did reveal, however, that while their former partners knew they were separating, they hadn't yet told their children.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families, and we thought we had time,” Amy admitted during the debut episode of Amy & T.J.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at a recent wedding

"And we thought we had a right to privacy. And maybe that was foolish and silly." "I’m still saying I’m sorry [to my daughters]," she continued.

"I just try to put myself in their shoes. It’s their family, and they’re so young, they don’t have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective. And it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We’re all in therapy."

