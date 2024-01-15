Naomi Watts reacts to husband Billy Crudup's Critics Choice Award win from home with her A-list plus one

While The Morning Show walked into the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with the most nominations among the TV categories, it only came home with one win – but it was a big one.

Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, beating out the likes of Ke Huy Quan, Khalid Abdalla, and Golden Globe winner Matthew Macfadyen.

His wife Naomi Watts wasn't present at the show itself to cheer her husband on, but she was excited to show her support from home, as evidenced by her social media.

© Instagram Naomi proudly watched from home as her husband picked up a Critics Choice Award

The actress, 55, took to her Instagram Stories to gush over her husband, 55, sharing a clip of him walking to the stage after his name was announced.

She also shared a photo of his speech on her TV, writing alongside it: "So proud," with a big heart emoji. However, she wasn't alone, as she was joined for her watch party by none other than Sunrise Coigney, the wife of Mark Ruffalo.

Mark, who was nominated for his turn in Poor Things (and lost to Robert Downey Jr.) attended the CCAs with their oldest child, son Keen Ruffalo, 22.

© Instagram She was joined by Sunrise Coigney, Mark Ruffalo's wife

Naomi posted a selfie of herself and Sunrise, 51, laying on the couch and twinning with their bright blonde locks, and captioned it: "We loved watching you @markruffalo and #billycrudup."

In his speech, Billy remarked: "I certainly wasn't prepared for this. And this morning, I had a minor panic attack and tested out some thoughts to my son about the importance of criticism, profound, insightful, passionate criticism."

Billy shares son William Atticus Parker, who turned 20 last week, with his ex Mary Louise Parker. William was at the ceremony to support his dad in place of Naomi.

© Getty Images Keen Ruffalo, Mark and Sunrise's oldest, was his dad's plus one to the CCAs

Billy continued: "He said, 'Dad, if you say anything about that, I'm going to kill you.' I'm going to save you that dissertation and really thank the people who've been there for me.

"My son over there, my 20-year-old amazing son Will Parker. My wife, my mom, my brothers, my family, all those who support me. My great colleagues, the fellow nominees, the critics, my teachers, and all the professionals that support me, how about those guys?"

© Getty Images Billy was also joined by his son, William Atticus Parker

He also shouted out the cast and crew behind The Morning Show, with co-stars and nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both shown becoming emotional as they watched from the audience.

"You really gave me something that I didn't expect at this point in my life, and I'm genuinely and profoundly grateful. Thanks for letting me have tonight!"

© Getty Images The couple made their first red carpet appearance since their wedding at the Golden Globes the week prior

While Naomi didn't attend the CCAs, she and Billy were quite the power couple on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards the week prior, where Billy was once again a nominee (though this time, he lost to Succession's Matthew Macfadyen) and Naomi presented Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama with Michelle Yeoh.

