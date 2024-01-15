Jennifer Aniston defies expectations in fitted caped look after hair transformation

Jennifer Aniston was among the many A-listers at last night's Critics' Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica last night and her latest red carpet look did not disappoint. The Morning Show star looked incredible as she stepped out wearing an all-black look and showed off her newly transformed hair that felt as if she was revisiting her Rachel Green roots.

The Friends star, 54, stepped onto the red carpet wearing a black Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit covered in feathers with a sweetheart neckline. She teamed the Gothic ballerina-inspired piece with a pair of black cigarette pants. She added a dramatic touch to the figure-hugging look – a piece of black satin fabric that tied around her waist to cinch in her look and fell as a train that trailed beside her.

© Getty Jennifer rocked a feathered look

The Murder Mystery actress added a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos and kept accessories to a minimum. A bronzed Jennifer wore a breathtaking diamond ring and a pair of diamond drop earrings that could just be seen through her hair which she wore in loose waves. Jennifer has recently cut off the lengths of her sandy hair and was seen embracing a shorter style akin to the look that set the world on fire in the 90s and has remained an iconic hairstyle.

© Getty Jennifer's outfit featured a train

© Getty They could be sisters! Ava and Reese twin on the red carpet

The Just Go With It star wore a gorgeous glam makeup look. She was seen sporting a matte complexion with a natural makeup look and the most sensational pair of false eyelashes that added depth and a romantic touch to the look. A deep manicure rounded the outfit off elegantly. The Dumplin' star was seen cosying up to her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, 47, who took to the red carpet with her lookalike daughter, Ava Philippe, 24.

© Getty Jennifer's makeup look was perfection

Reese looked so stunning in a black Celine gown in a satin figure-hugging gown that grazed the floor. The piece was adorned with an asymmetrical oversized bow and had a thigh-split and a rhinestone-adorned bodice. Her daughter opted for a timeless LBD with floral adornments with pearl detailing. She added a pair of sheer black stockings and black stilettos to match her mother's aesthetic.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston blended smart and casual at the AFI Awards

Jennifer has been upping her game as we have entered the New Year just when we thought she couldn't get more stylish. The Office Christmas Party star was seen with Reese, who also played her sister in Friends, once again in a totally different look. Jennifer rocked an outfit that blended smart and casual to perfection. She styled a red floral midi skirt with a black halterneck slim-fit top and a chic cropped black blazer with several buttons down the front. She rounded the look off with a pair of knee-high leather boots. Reese went for a more summery aesthetic when she chose a white strapless midi dress with an Audrey Hepburn-esque fit and flare silhouette.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston also sported black to the Golden Globes

Jennifer upped the ante when she took to her first red carpet of the year last week. At the Golden Globes, she once again opted for a classic all-black ensemble, stunning in a strapless hourglass gown with scalloped beading on the skirt and a sweetheart neckline. She wore a deeper eyeshadow in a cooler tone to the look to the one she rocked to the Critics' Choice awards and wore her hair in a modern take on a Rachel Green blowout. The Mother's Day star was seen catching up with Selena Gomez who wore a stunning dipped-hem satin red gown with black rose adornments.

© Getty Selena Gomez matched Jen's glam Golden Globes energy

