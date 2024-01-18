Jennifer Hudson is all legs in leather look for date night with Common - see photos

Jennifer Hudson put on a cozy display with her boyfriend Common on Wednesday when they stepped out for a sporty date night in LA.

The American Idol alum looked dazzling courtside as she showed off her long legs while taking in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena.

Jennifer was casually dressed in a long leather coat which was worn open to reveal her bare legs which she crossed as she sat alongside the rapper as they took in the game.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson confirms "very happy" relationship

Despite her casual appearance, Jennifer still added a touch of glam with red lipstick and long, perfectly painted nails.

She and Common didn't pack on the PDA, but appeared comfortable and relaxed as they put on an animated display in their front-row seats.

© Getty Images Common and Jennifer Hudson enjoyed a sporty date night at the Lakers

The 42-year-old EGOT winner was first linked to Common – real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn – in 2022 but refrained from naming him as her new beau.

However, during an appearance on CBS Mornings in November 2023, she admitted that she is "very happy" with her love life.

During a conversation with Gayle King, Jennifer was asked how she is feeling about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless".

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Hudson attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

Unable to hide her glee, Jennifer responded with a smile: "I am very happy, yes, ma'am." The 'Dreamgirls' actress also indicated that she sees long-term potential with her new man.

"Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up," she added. "Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Jennifer was previously in a decade-long relationship with her ex-fiancé David Otunga.

Jennifer and Common have been linked since 2022 (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

They kickstarted their romance in 2007 and got engaged a year later. In 2009, they welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., but eight years later they ended their romance.

Common, 51, is also a dad and is a father to his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Jones, who he split from in 2008. Omoye is now 26 years old and graduated from law school in 2022, making Common one proud dad.

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer and her son David Otunga Jr. attend Lakers Game

He has a decorated dating past and was previously in a relationship with Eryka Badu, who Common called his "first love".

Empire actress, Taraji P Henson, was once the apple of Common's eye as was tennis ace, Serena Williams, before she found love with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common appear very happy together

He was in a long-time relationship with actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish, but has never married any of his partners.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.