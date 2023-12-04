Jennifer Hudson turns heads as she showcases toned legs in pink mini-dress

On Sunday in Santa Monica, California, Jennifer Hudson lit up the fifth annual African American Film Critics Association TV awards.

The 42-year-old EGOT winner, renowned for her dynamic presence in music, acting, and now as a talk show host, was one of the esteemed honorees at the event hosted at the elegant Hotel Casa del Mar.

The celebrated host of The Jennifer Hudson Show received the prestigious We See You Award, a recognition of her exceptional versatility and consistent excellence that has marked her illustrious career.

Dressed to impress, Jennifer captivated onlookers in a vibrant pink mini dress that gracefully accentuated her shapely legs. The dress, designed with horizontal seams and a playful flounce hem, was a testament to her impeccable style.

She graced the red carpet with elegance, stepping in gold pumps adorned with thin straps, her look completed with natural makeup and her dark hair styled in a sleek, straight bob with a side part.

True to her flair for sophistication, Jennifer accessorized with several rings featuring large precious stones and opted for wide-framed glasses that added an air of intellectual chic.

The awards, originally announced in June and scheduled for August, faced postponement due to the actors' and writers' strikes, but the wait only added to the anticipation and significance of the event.

The AAFCA TV Honors, established in 2019, are a celebration of Black excellence on television and streaming platforms, acknowledging outstanding contributions and achievements.

Last month, in a turn that has delighted her fans, Jennifer confirmed her relationship status, revealing she's in a serious relationship, likely with the celebrated rapper and actor, Common.

The duo, linked since 2022, were recently seen holding hands in New York City, sparking further speculation about their romance.

Speaking to Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings,' Jennifer couldn't hide her happiness when discussing her love life. "I am very happy," she said with a smile, hinting at a more serious, long-term potential with her new partner. "Definitely not an entanglement," she playfully added, dispelling any fleeting notions of a casual fling.

Jennifer and Common, who co-star in the upcoming action-thriller 'Breathe,' have been the subject of romance rumors for some time.

In the film, directed by Stefon Bristol, they portray a couple fighting for survival in a world where air is scarce. Despite initially downplaying their relationship to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer's recent remarks and the intimate moments captured between the two suggest a deeper connection.

Previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares a son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., Jennifer's new relationship marks a fresh chapter in her personal life. Her past relationship with David ended in 2017 after a decade together, marred by a protective order Jennifer obtained against him citing concerning behavior.

