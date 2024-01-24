Steph McGovern delights with rare mother-daughter photo

Steph McGovern recently celebrated her daughter's fourth birthday, although she typically keeps her little girl out of the public eye.

On Wednesday, she was happy to pose for a mother-daughter photo, though – this time with her own mum! The pair enjoyed some quality time as they spent the day together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from.

The TV presenter shared the sweet snap with her mum, which saw them sitting together at a train table, her mum smiling as she looked at the camera, holding her phone and with a novel in the table in front of her.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

Closer to the camera, Steph grinned, with her 2024 diary in one hand. "Back to Boro with my mum," she captioned the picture, adding a timestamp of 12:51.

Later, she shared another photo from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which took place in Newcastle that evening. Steph has previously paid a heartfelt tribute to her mum, when she shared a series of never-before-seen snaps with her mum to mark Mother's Day, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Mam.

© Instagram Steph posed for a train selfie with her mum

"From collecting twigs in the woods in Middlesbrough to going to Boro football matches together to tasting a bit of the high life at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Garden Party... We've had some cracking times…"

The adorable photos, which included some from Steph's childhood, sparked a huge reaction from fans – with many commenting on the similarities between mother and daughter.

© Getty The star is so down-to-earth

The Steph's Packed Lunch star also doesn't often talk about her young girl, but she made a reference to the youngster recently when the mum-of-one visited a baby bank.

Steph shared photos of herself with volunteers at the Leeds centre, which helps parents struggling with their finances look after their baby by providing free access to items like clothes or baby formula.

© Instagram The star doesn't often give insights into her home life

In her caption, Steph penned: "It was an honour to visit @leedsbabybank and see the work they do to look after children in the local community. As the mam of a four-year-old girl, it was quite overwhelming to see how much care they take of the families most in need.

"People who have fled domestic violence or landed on tough times. The bank gets them back on their feet. If you want to know more about the baby banks near you have a look at the brilliant @baby_basics."

© Instagram Steph recently visited a food bank in Leeds

Steph's followers were full of praise for the star while others shared their continued sadness following the cancellation of the star's Channel 4 show.

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

© Instagram Steph's TV show sadly ended last month

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."