Olivia Culpo surprises Christian McCaffrey's family in the run up to the Super Bowl

As the Super Bowl gets closer, it's no surprise that the tickets and packages to attend the game at the Allegiant Stadium cost a fortune, starting at $8,195.00 on Ticketmaster. While most people might hit their local bar to watch the huge sporting event, or watch it from their screens at home, you might feel reassured to know that even the players' families think the prices are a little steep.

Olivia Culpo surprised her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa with a luxury suite at the Super Bowl as a birthday present.

This comes after the San Francisco 49ers running back's mom claimed on her podcast that even her son and future daughter in law couldn't afford a suite at this year's Super Bowl because of the prices.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there, nor moneybags Olivia", Lisa explained on the Your Mom podcast. "So we are not in a suite I'll tell you that right now. We did negotiate an area, I don't exactly understand what it is."

She continued: "I wanted eight tickets because I felt strongly about everyone being together. Long story short they're outrageously expensive. They're stupid expensive. I don't know if it's the Taylor Swift factor or the first time in Vegas factor."

While players are meant to receive two free tickets to the Super Bowl, and then 13 more are available to purchase at face value, as of Friday there were reportedly only a few suites left for purchase ahead of the game.

The cheapest of those, according to the MailOnline, was $300,000 and only included four tickets while there was also still one available at $420,000 with eight tickets. A suite that catered to 20 tickets could cost $2.5 million.

Yet Olivia was quick to challenge her future mother-in-law's perspective, as she reshared a news story onto her story with the caption: "@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite @confirmed360".

Lisa responded in turn by re-posting Olivia's story with fireworks as if elated by the news.

Olivia has been a fervent supporter of her fiancé throughout the season, celebrating with him when the 49ers went through to the Super Bowl. She posted a video to her Instagram saying: "Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world", following it with the message: "you deserve it all Christian I love you so so much".