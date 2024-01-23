Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'rainbow baby' Hollie on 12th birthday after backlash

Just days after celebrating her eldest daughter Lexi's 18th birthday, attention turned towards Amanda Holden's second daughter Hollie who turned 12 on Tuesday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram page to share a collage of throwback pictures, with Katy Perry's song Fireworks playing in the background. In the caption, she gushed about her "rainbow baby".

"My youngest is 12 today!! #January babies. #HRH Hollie Rose Hughes," wrote Amanda. "You burst into our lives this day and brought us sooo much happiness and joy [rainbow emoji] our rainbow baby.

"Our light. You're the most funny ,clever & beautiful girl. Cartwheeling in the garden and ruining all socks!.(obsessed with skin care at 11!!! And desperate for TikTok! (you're still not having it.) But @drunkelephant and @soldejaneiro coming your way this morning. We love you so much. Mama & Dada xx."

Amanda and her record producer husband Chris Hughes share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. The pair met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and began dating a year later.

© Instagram Amanda shares two daughters with husband Chris

They tied the knot in December 2008, with their one-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. However, the couple sadly lost their son, Theo, after he stillborn at seven months in 2011. A year later, both Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

Over the weekend, Amanda threw her daughter Lexi an 18th birthday bash to remember, where she was seen dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's hit song Murder on the Dancefloor. She wrote: "The latest trend. #murderonthedancefloor @lexi.hughes_official 18th … enjoy the entire long version with all guests is on my TikTok account…" Watch the clip below

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances the night away at daughter Lexi's 18th birthday

Upon uploading the post, Amanda received some backlash from fans – and ITV host Lorraine Kelly. During the showbiz segment with Tyler West, viewers were shown the clip. "It was great. I have no words for this. I have no words for that performance right there," he told Lorraine.

"The thing is, I could never imagine my mum walking into my 18th birthday party going, 'Look guys, I know you've all seen Saltburn, here's my performance.'"

Surprised and in shock, Lorraine laughed: "It's like, 'Muuum! Mum, stop it!' She's hilarious." One fan quipped: "Mum at 18th birthday party!! Stealing show bit cringy." A second wrote: "Oh dear MUM... Me thinks you don't know your place. It's really NOT about YOU..."

© Getty Amanda and Chris married in 2008

But others were quick to defend Amanda, with one writing: "Shocking comments, clearly people who want to make judgmental comments are the ones who are embarrassing… she's having a fabulous night with her family & friends & let the woman enjoy it… I would be getting down with all my daughters friends too!!! Enjoy life, share love not hate."

Another post read: "Love this, I had a great relationship with my Mum and I was very proud of her as I imagine your daughter is of you too. A 18th to remember, singing, dancing, being around friends! I hope you all had a great time."