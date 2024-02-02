Fans mistake Khloé Kardashian for this iconic star in Kris Jenner's unusual snaps - see photos

Kris Jenner baffled fans with a throwback post of Khloé Kardashian - except it wasn't from when she was younger, it was from last Christmas.

The 68-year-old momager shared a photo of her daughter, 39, dressed as the Grinch at Christmas, amid their many trees - clearly taken during their festivities.

She captioned the photo: "When The Grinch is your next door neighbor @khloekardashian".

Khloé donned a furry green dress, belted at the waist with a thick black belt, and paired with black high heeled knee high boots. Her face was covered in a Grinch mask, and she wore a Santa's hat on her head.

The 39-year-old mom of two stood next to Kris, who wore a bright red sparkly suit among the festive decorations - truly the photos perfectly encapsulated the Christmas spirit. Except these photos were shared in February, not December.

Fans were more than eager to point out the unseasonal nature of the photos in the comments.

"Kris it’s February", one person wrote.

Other fans acted as though Khloé were the Grinch - and asked what on earth she was doing in the house at this time of the year?

"It’s January shouldn’t he be hibernating?" one person wrote, while another person pointed out it's actually February.

"What's bro doing in February?" a second fan asked. A third added: "Kris its February he should be gone by now."

Kourtney seemed to take it all in good spirit, commenting: "Sexy grinch!" under the photo.

Some people were more concerned by the fact the momager, grandmother to 13 kids, had yet to post anything for either of Kylie's kids, Stormi and Aire, who respectively turned six and two on February 1st and 2nd.

"Nothing about Stormi and Aire’s birthdays?", one fan asked. Another added: "Where’s the post from Stormi and Aire’s birthday?!"

Kylie, 26, has had a busy week preparing for her kids' birthdays not long after getting back from Paris Fashion Week, where she caused a stir by taking Stormi to the front row of the Valentino Haute Couture show.

She posted a teaser of the birthday parties, showing fans the numerous balloons she'd got for her two kids, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.