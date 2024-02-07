Kourtney Kardashian makes terrifying discovery in Australia with son Rocky and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s trip Down Under turned scary on Tuesday when she shared an update with fans which warranted an eyebrow-raising reaction.

The star, her husband, Travis Barker, and their three-month-old son, Rocky, jetted to Australia where his band, Blink 182, will kickstart their tour.

But excitement turned to panic when Kourtney made a startling discovery… a huge spider.

The mom-of-four posted a snapshot of the enormous hairy insect in a doorway and it appeared to be a Huntsman.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Australia. Biggest fear is spiders. I think I'm handling this really well."

While the spider - and it's 30cm leg span - looked terrifying, according to Wikipedia Huntsman are not dangerous to humans.

In fact, when looking for advice on how to handle the creatures, people are encouraged to remove them from their home.

"If you have one in your house, the first thing to remember is to calm yourself," is the advice suggested by www.whatsthatbug.com.

"Remember that there are ways to dispose of it, either on your own or with the help of a professional. It will most likely not attack you, and even if it did, the bite wouldn’t cause much harm.

"Moreover, know that there is no reason for you to try and kill a huntsman spider. The best thing to do is to just return it back outside the home, where it belongs."

The site suggests placing a plastic container over the spider and holding it in place while you gently slide a sheet of paper underneath the container.

The spider can then be released outside, but it is best to take them further away from the house so they don't run back inside.

Kourtney didn't reveal how she dealt with the furry intruder, but it's likely she left it to Travis considering her arachnophobia.

It's not the first time she's had an unwelcome encounter with a large spider.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2018, she was captured freaking out when a tarantula crept across her yard while she was sunbathing.

She confessed to the cameras that she was going to be unable to sleep until she had the exterminators in to eradicate any others.

Kourtney better prepare herself for more creepy crawlies as she and Rocky will be supporting Travis and his band in Australia until the end of February.

The tour kicks off on February 8 in Perth, and will then travel across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before closing on February 29 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

