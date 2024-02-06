Kourtney Kardashian's baby son Rocky is following in parents' footsteps at only 3 months old

Kourtney Kardashian's baby son Rocky is only three months old, but is already getting a taste of the high life!

The little boy has reached a new milestone in his young life, one that many adults will be envious of, as he's set to travel across the world with his famous family.

Rocky will be joining his mom and dad, Travis Barker, on their trip to Australia ahead of Blink 182's tour Down Under.

The pop-punk band's tour will be kicking off their first concert in Australia on February 8 in Perth, and will then travel across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before closing the tour on February 29 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

The trip is all the more poignant, as it's not only Rocky's first international trip, but one of Travis' first time in Australia for many years.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby son Rocky is going on his first international trip

He was absent from Blink 182's last tour Down Under back in 2013 due to his fear of flying, which has only been cured in recent years, largely thanks to Kourtney's support.

The dad-of-three was involved in a near-fatal plane crash in 2008 and has since spoken out about how his wife helped him conquer his fears. In August 2021, he traveled to Cabo San Lucas on a plane with Kourtney, his first plane ride in 13 years.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky in November

Chatting to the LA Times about how he was "healed" by the power of love, the star explained: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us. "It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this worth it?'

"But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either — I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their newborn son

Having both Kourtney and Rocky on the flight with him will no doubt have distracted Travis from any fears on the long-haul journey.

While Kourtney and Travis haven't shared many photos of their baby on social media as of yet, Kourtney recently delighted fans by sharing some candid snapshots featuring the newborn and his parents last month, and more recently, a picture of her holding her baby son, with the pair both wearing matching white outfits.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino in 2022

Travis has also been posting several Rocky related posts on his own social media platforms. He is particularly active on Snapchat, and recently shared a candid picture hinting that he was about to get a tattoo of Rocky's name.

He also shared an image of a miniature boxing costume for his son, complete with his name embroidered onto it.

Rocky is not only doted on by his parents, but his older siblings too. Kourtney recently revealed that her daughter Penelope had picked out an outfit for her baby brother to come home in from the hospital.

© Christopher Polk Travis Barker with Blink 182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

On her blog, Poosh, she wrote that her only daughter was responsible for packing the outfit for the baby to come home in, which she'd bought herself as a surprise. "P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."

Recently, meanwhile, a glimpse inside baby Rocky's nursery appeared on TikTok, while Kourtney shared a selfie from her evening at home on New Year's Eve, which saw her wearing a sweet necklace with Rocky's name written out in italics.

