Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional tribute on upsetting day in her family

Kourtney Kardashian was in a reflective mood over the weekend as she thought about someone very close to her heart.

The Poosh founder - who is expecting her fourth child - took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her beloved father, Robert Kardashian Senior, who sadly passed away on September 30 2003, aged just 59.

Kourtney shared a lovely photo of her late dad on her Stories, alongside the words: "I miss you Daddy. 20 years ago today since I haven't seen you."

Khloe Kardashian also referenced the death anniversary on her own Instagram account, writing: "The orbs are my daddy. I miss you."

Robert was the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and was married to Kris Jenner between 1978-1991.

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian. on the anniversary of his death

He tragically passed away after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer two months earlier. Robert gained a lot of media attention during the trial of OJ Simpson, acting on his defence team while he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Rob Goldman.

The Kardashians often talk about the memories they have of Robert, and back in 2020, Kim received a hologram of her late dad as a gift for her 40th birthday from then-husband Kanye West.

© getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together

Kourtney's tribute to her beloved father comes as the reality star prepares to welcome her fourth child - whose due date is thought to be any time from October-December.

The beauty mogul is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, who will join their blended family. Kourtney is mom to three older children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis at their recent baby shower

Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

It's been a difficult time for Kourtney and Travis, as the pregnant star recently underwent emergency fetal surgery. Meanwhile, Travis revealed last week that he has undergone dental surgery, been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hit by an episode of trigeminal neuralgia.

Kourtney can't wait to welcome her fourth child

"Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me," Travis tweeted on Friday September 29.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a treatable condition that causes "painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face".

Thankfully, there has also been some happy moments for the couple, as they held a Disney-themed baby shower with their close family and friends last week, ahead of their son's arrival.

