Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelous' new family wedding photos leave fans stunned

Love was in the air for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos who attended a very special wedding over the festive period.

The TV hosts were overjoyed to watch Mark's sister, Adriana, walk down the aisle and the photos sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The gorgeous bride - who bears a striking resemblance to Kelly and Mark's daughter, Lola - shared several photos on Instagram with their loved ones by their side.

While their children weren't featured, several other relatives were and Adriana's social media followers were blown away by what a good-looking family they are.

"What a gorgeous family! So great and inspirational to see you so happy," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful family pics. Love how Mark is holding your Mom’s hand," and a third wrote: "You are all so sweet and beautiful people inside and out."

The heartwarming insight into their family came just in time for Christmas. They got to spend time with their kids Joaquin, Lola and Michael but this year their holiday card only featured Kelly and Mark.

Alongside the image of the duo posing on the red carpet of an event, Kelly wrote: "Happy Holidays 2023," and signed off "Love The Empty Nesters".

Prior to their couples-only card, Kelly posted the last five years of Christmas cards from the family. It was a bittersweet post though as she confessed: "Time flies," along with a crying face emoji.

While they are enjoying having their luxury home in New York to themselves, it's been a challenge to adapt to having all three of their kids living away from home.

Lola and Michael appeared on Live! over the holidays

When their youngest left home in 2021, Kelly took to social media and teased that they were, "crushing this empty nest thing" with a photo of them both looking rather unhappy.

It was a harder pill to swallow when Joaquin left as unlike his older siblings, he chose to study outside of New York where the family live.

However, Kelly and Mark regularly visit him in Michigan where they've proudly shared photos while cheering him on at his wrestling tournaments.

They felt extra admiration for Joaquin when he earned a place there as he is "profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic".

Kelly wrote about her son's dyslexia and dysgraphia in her book Live Wire, noting that she noticed the conditions when he struggled with reading and writing during childhood.

They enrolled him in a school to aid those with learning disabilities, which she stated made all the difference and saw him "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it."

