Heidi Klum wows in dazzling red hot blazer for breathtaking hair transformation

Heidi Klum has taken to Instagram as she prepares for her hosting duties on the latest season of Germany's Next Top Model. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared a brand new video with her 11.8 million followers where she underwent a supermodel-worthy transformation and debuted an incredible blazer that shows workwear doesn't have to be the professional pieces you wear to the office.

The model was seen in a gorgeous boxy blazer with crisp lapels in a bright red shade which was covered in red sparkly gemstones. She styled the piece with a crisp white shirt and showed off her stunning photoshoot-worthy hair. We have grown used to seeing Heidi wear her luscious locks in a straight style with her signature bangs on AGT. On this occasion, the mother-of-four showed off her stunning blow dry where her hair was styled in bouncy 90s curls with her fringe styled away from her face with tonnes of volume at the root. Think all of the volume of Brooke Shields' iconic 90s hair and you have Heidi's look.

© Instagram Heidi Klum wowed in a red blazer

Heidi was seen in a second video riding on a golf buggy with fashion designer Christian Cowen around the studio for her Germany's Next Top Model comeback. Fans caught a glimpse of a stunning pair of oversized sparkly earrings beneath her blonde tresses and she added a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with red rims to complete the ultra-glamorous look.

The star credited her gorgeous hairstyle to stylist Lorenzo Martin and rocked a deep brown smokey eye and nude satin lip courtesy of makeup artist Linda Hay who also did her Golden Globes makeup. Heidi loves to offer fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her life. She shared a photo in a relaxed cream tracksuit with a graphic print on the back and fluffy slippers with rollers in her hair, preparing for her red-look aesthetic, captioned: "#setlife."

Heidi loves a bright red aesthetic and we would argue it's the color she rocks best. Take a look at five of her best ruby-red outfits.

The Golden Globes © Amy Sussman Heidi rocked a rich red gown by Sophie Couture to the Golden Globes this year. The ball gown featured a sparkly bodice with a subtle sweetheart neckline and the most incredible pillowed skirt that gathered at the front to reveal one leg.



A blazer dress moment © Getty The supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a sensational ruby red blazer dress with double-breasted buttons and a plunging V-neckline. She paired it with a matching red boxy handbag, patent pointed-toe heels, and fiery red sunglasses.



Playing it cool © Getty The TV judge opted for a more casual style when she stepped out wearing a crimson oversized tracksuit. She teamed the look, which epitomized cool may we add, with a pair of blood-red chunky sneakers and red-tinged aviators.



An evening gown moment © Getty Heidi took to the red carpet for AGT once again in a dress matching the carpet ditching the billowing skirt aesthetic of the Golden Globes and instead wearing a classic evening gown with a thigh-split plissé skirt and a corseted bodice with lace trim. We loved her 2000s-aesthetic strappy heels and butterfly necklace.



Hell for leather © Getty Heidi rocked a leather moment that blended glamour with daytime where she wore leather pants which she tucked into a pair of killer red boots and a matching bomber. She broke up the red with a canary yellow handbag.

DISCOVER: Leni Klum and long-time boyfriend share 'adoption' news - and mom Heidi will be so happy