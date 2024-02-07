Heidi Klum's husband goes above and beyond for 'daddy' duties in home video you can't miss

That's dedication for you! Heidi Klum's devoted husband, Tom Kaulitz, proved to be the perfect parent this week.

In a video shared by the German supermodel which can be viewed below, the Tokio Hotel star was ever the doting dad as Heidi filmed him at their LA home.

While they don't have any children together, Tom is a stepfather to his wife's four children, Lou, 14, Johan, 16, Henry, 18, and Leni, 19, who she shares with Seal.

WATCH: Heidi Klum's husband shows his dedication to 'daddy' duty in video with their pet dogs

But the teens weren't the ones in need of assistance in the clip posted to Instagram. Instead, Tom was tending to their puppies, Uschi and Jäger.

Storms have replaced the usual sunshine in Los Angeles and their German shorthaired pointers weren't sure how to deal with the rain.

Having likely never seen it before, they were reluctant to leave the house to go to the toilet.

Heidi is married to Tom Kaulitz from Tokio Hotel

But Tom took it all in his stride and encouraged them outside and then adorably stood with an umbrella over them as they did their business.

"LA doggies," Heidi wrote in the caption alongside raindrop and dog emojis. "Tom is the best dog daddy."

The couple become proud doggie parents once more when they welcome the puppies back in September 2023.

© Instagram Heidi gifted Tom the pups for his birthday

At the time, the America's Got Talent judge confessed she was nervous about adding more pooches to their brood, but she needn't have been concerned.

Alongside a photo of Tom cuddling the hounds, she wrote: "When he tells you he is not ready for a new puppy and you surprise him with two on his birthday," and added a pair of heart emojis.

The decision was hard as the pair had gone through hardship earlier in the year with the death of two of their dogs.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her four children with ex husband Seal

In February, the couple's 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer Capper died, while their four-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton died a month later.

House training for the new duo wasn't easy - and it looks like it continues to be a struggle - as she revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month.

"It's hard," she admitted. "They're now seven months, they pooped all over the house, peed all over the house.

© Photo: Instagram Heidi is a dedicated dog owner

"I got the gates back up. You know, the kids are now old, but when they were young I remember we had gates everywhere so that they couldn't go up the stairs, down the stairs."

She brought them back out for her pets, "so that the dogs can, if they poo in the house, only poo in a certain part of the house and not everywhere."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.