Carrie Johnson shares adorable 'celebratory' photo of daughter Romy following first day of nursery

Carrie Johnson was every inch the proud mum on Tuesday when she shared a sweet photo of her two-year-old Romy after her first day of nursery.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three shared a snap of her middle child munching on a delicious-looking cheese toastie. The toddler donned a vibrant pink outfit comprised of a pink coat adorned with polar bears which she wore with a pair of spotty pink trousers.

Romy had a well-deserved toastie following her first day at nursery

Captioning the photo: "First day at nursery calls for a celebratory cheese toastie from @nettlebedtree."

Romy's first day of nursery ensemble was the perfect way to settle her into the major life change as Carrie has often mentioned how much her brood loves animals.

The sibling trio have the sweetest bond and were captured on Christmas eve putting out a mince pie and carrot for Father Christmas and Rudolph

Whilst the image didn't capture Romy's entire face she seemed incredibly content as munched away showing off the melted 'cheese pull' whilst her mum took her photo.

As well as her little girl, Carrie shares two sons, Wilfred, three, and baby Frank, with her husband and former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Little Wilfred was captured with Santa

The three siblings have the sweetest bond and are seldom seen without each other. The family of five reside in a lavish country mansion named Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

Christmas at the ultra-luxe property looked like something out of a fairytale. Carrie shared a photo dump of their holiday celebrations which were extra special this year due to it being their first with baby Frank.

Boris was pictured decortating the tree dressed as Santa

Alongside the update, Carrie penned: "Merry Christmas everyone [Christmas tree and Santa emoji]."

The images show Romy and Wilfred cradling their baby brother by their cosy living room fire. The trio had just put out a mince pie and carrot out for Father Christmas.

Other festivities enjoyed by the sibling trio included a stint with Father Christmas and their dad Boris dressing up as the man himself whilst decorating their fabulous Christmas tree.

Friends and fans of the family couldn't wait to weigh in on the update."This is adorable," one fan penned. A second added: "Seeing their dadda dressed as Santa is adorable xx." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Looks magical!! Have a wonderful time."