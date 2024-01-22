Carrie Johnson's children Romy and Wilfred twin with gorgeous blonde hair and cutest farmyard dungarees

Carrie Johnson shared the cutest snap on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, showing her two eldest children, Romy, two, and Wilfred, three, twinning in matching denim dungarees embellished with prints of farmyard animals.

In the adorable photo, which showed the children sitting at the kitchen table, the two youngsters were the spitting image of their parents, with Romy's blonde tresses resembling those of her mum, while Wilfred's lighter locks looked the same as his dad's!

WATCH: Carrie Johnson's son Frank has the most incredible red hair

Giving a shout-out to the brand behind the stylish dungarees, Carrie penned in the caption: "The best kids dungarees from @maisieandmoouk."

Carrie's latest post comes just weeks after she shared a reflective Instagram post about 2023, which saw the arrival of her third child with husband, Boris Johnson.

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Carrie Johnson's eldest children, Romy and Wilfred were twinning in matching denim dungarees

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Carrie shared a throwback photo to when she was heavily pregnant with her third baby, Frankie. The stunning black and white photograph saw the 35-year-old posing in her underwear and a long dressing gown while looking out of a window.

In the caption, she wrote: "2023. The year our dear Frankie arrived and we made the big move to the countryside. Have made some wonderful new friends this year and have made some incredible memories with the kids. I don't take any of it for granted. Not for a second.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a good one and to all my lovely followers on this thing.

"This photo was taken in June by @romybecker.photographer just a few days before Frankie arrived onto the scene, just in case you thought I might be pregnant again. I plan to spend tonight with a Chinese takeaway on the sofa watching 'Lessons in Chemistry' on the box. I might toast midnight with a Baileys but equally I might be asleep by then. Bliss! Wishing you all a wonderful one, whatever you're doing."

Carrie and Boris, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their third child in May last year.

© Instagram Carrie welcomed her third baby in May 2023

Taking to Instagram at the time, Carrie shared a carousel of adorable snaps from her first week as a mum to Frankie, including one of the newborn swaddled in a cream blank whilst being cradled by his mum.

In the loving caption, Carrie penned: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born 5th July at 9.15am."

Teasing her husband, she joked: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

© Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock Carrie and Boris have been married since 2021

Carrie continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."

The media consultant went on to express her "immense gratitude" to the "incredible" maternity team at University College London Hospitals, before adding: "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."