Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of baby Frank following heartfelt plea to followers - 'It's too heartbreaking'

Carrie Johnson is the proud mother of three children, three-year-old Wilfred, two-year-old Romy, and six-month-old, Frank. On Thursday, she shared an adorable photo alongside her youngest, who was sleeping.

The mother-son duo looked so sweet in the candid snap, snuggled into each other whilst little Frank snoozed. Alongside the photo were the words: "The nights are long, but I sure will miss these cuddles."

The heartfelt image came just hours after Carrie issued a heartfelt plea to fans for help regarding baby Frank's current sleep schedule. She revealed she is struggling to get much sleep as the infant likes to fall asleep on her, and she can't face going through the "heartbreaking" 'crying out' method.

She wrote: "Frankie is over six months now and still sleeping in our room, waking up every couple of hours for a feed. He's obviously still very little but it would be nice to get a tiny bit more sleep soon.

Carrie and Frank snuggled in the touching photo

"At the moment, I usually get him to sleep by feeding him and him falling asleep on me, rather than him being able to settle in his cot. Has anyone got any advice that doesn't involve the 'crying out' method? It just breaks my heart too much…"

Following her message, Carrie shared some gushing words after hundreds of fellow mums and fans reached out to her.

carrie revealed she has been struggling with baby Frank's sleep schedule

"Just a quick note to say hundreds of you have replied with SUCH kindness and thoughtful messages of advice and solidarity. It's very comforting to know I'm not alone and that lots of you are, or have been, in exactly the same boat. So appreciate all your messages - thank you [red love heart emoji]."

Before the update, Carrie revealed that her daughter Romy has gone through a big change at home and has moved into her brother's old bedroom, complete with a brand new personalised blanket.

© Instagram Romy has moved into her elder brother's old room

The cherry red blanket covered the little one's bed and was adorned with her full name, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, as well as several white love hearts.

"Quite jealous of my daughter's beautiful new wool blanket from @graceblankets," Carrie penned.

Other details in the plush room feature a large baby blue R on Romy's bedside table, as well as two Babar pictures and a sweet poster of a polar bear. Carrie has previously revealed how much her brood love animals, so it comes as no surprise that they are heavily featured in Romy's new bedroom.