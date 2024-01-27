Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy's vibrant blonde locks take centre stage in sweet countryside photo

Carrie Johnson's brood of three couldn't be more adorable and the 35-year-old's latest snap of her two-year-old daughter Romy may just be her sweetest yet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Carrie posted a snap of the middle Johnson child enjoying a ride on a neon pink scooter which featured multi-coloured tassels on either side of the handlebar. Her vibrant blonde locks took centre stage in the candid snap, blowing in the wind whilst she rode along a wide country lane.

Romy was happily scooting in the countryside

The little one was cosily dressed in a fluffy navy blue fleece which was adorned with light blue patches, bright pink trousers which matched her fabulous mode of transport and pink dolly shoes.

The scooter also featured a swirly purple design and had a little basket with pink bunting around the top.

Wilfred Johnson enjoys countryside scooter ride

Romy was joined by her elder brother Wilfred who was also enjoying a scoot before the sibling duo and their baby brother Frank went to meet some donkeys. Wilf was captured donning a blue and red chequered jacket as he stroked his new furry friend.

The siblings certainly share a love for animals, as revealed by their doting mum. In November, the family enjoyed an exciting trip to Port Lympne Safari Park where they slept next to the lions. Romy and Wilfred also pay frequent visits to the family of ducks who live in their sprawling garden at their lavish family home.

Little Wilfred donned a chequered jacket to meet the donkey

On Sunday, Romy and Wilfred were captured twinning with their blonde locks from inside the lavish property.

The pair donned matching dungarees as they stood a their dining table. When side by side their family resemblance couldn't be clearer with Romy's honey blonde locks resembling her more Carrie's cascading tresses. Meanwhile, Wilfred's ice-blonde tresses are the image of his father, Boris Johnson.

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Carrie Johnson's eldest children, Romy and Wilfred twinning in matching denim dungarees

Romy's dungarees were covered in little piglets embroidered in pink. Under the denim, she donned a matching pink long-sleeved top covered in beautiful flowers. Meanwhile, Wilfred's dungarees were embellished with embroidered cows and he opted for a green long-sleeve top underneath. Just adorable!