Tallulah Willis sparks major fan reaction with throwback baby photo and she's identical to dad Bruce

Tallulah Willis recently celebrated her 30th birthday and paid tribute to herself with some fun throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, posted a baby photo of herself.

In the image, Tallulah was almost bald and looked to be a newborn. She puckered her lips into a funny expression and held one of her tiny hands up in front of her mouth.

She captioned the photo: "When you’re 30, but secretly actually just a tiny jaundiced Bruce Willis," and fans couldn't agree more.

"I cannot unsee this!!!! It's spot on, a mini B for sure," wrote one, while a second added: "This caption absolutely took me out with the accuracy, but soo cute," and a third remarked: "Oh my goodness yes."

Many other commented on how the baby's tiny hand looked ready to clutch a harmonica, an instrument Bruce is famous for playing.

"Holy smokes! That hand was meant to hold a daddy’s harmonica," they wrote as others mirrored the statement.

Tallulah celebrated her milestone birthday with her siblings, Rumer, 35, and Scout, 32, too.

© Instagram Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout Willis in a selfie from a family vacation to Las Vegas shared on Instagram

The trio jetted off to Las Vegas for a girls trip with their mom, Demi, and other friends too.

The three sisters posted snippets of all their experiences together, including light shows and slot machines, while also posing for mirror selfies in matching bathrobes.

Their getaway comes at a difficult time for the family as they continue to navigate Bruce's dementia diagnosis.

© Gregg DeGuire Tallulah just turned 30

The Die Hard actor is living with frontotemporal dementia that resulted in his retirement from acting and the spotlight.

But Demi shared a hopeful update on her ex when she revealed during an appearance on GMA that he's "doing very well".

"I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

© Getty Images Bruce shares his three oldest daughters with Demi

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, Emma, has been a vocal advocate for research on the disease and admits life as a caregiver is tough but knows it is important to spread awareness of the disease.

She shares two children with Bruce; Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine.

Last year, the model appeared on Today to speak about the daily challenges they face caring for Bruce.

© Getty Images Bruce and Emma have been married for 14 years and renewed their vows in 2019

"Dementia is hard," she told Hoda Kota. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

