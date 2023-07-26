Janette Manrara shares unseen corner of home ahead of baby's arrival

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is about to become a mother for the first time…

Janette Manrara has slowly been revealing details of the lavish overhaul of her brand-new Cheshire home since moving in February. And on Tuesday, the mother-to-be shared a never-before-seen corner of her family abode.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram with a fabulous photo showing the cosiest setup which would be the perfect place to nurse her newborn. The photo showed a large brown armchair covered in a chunky knitted blanket in a stylish cream hue. Next to the cosy piece was a chic green plant on one side, and a floor lamp on the other.

The former Strictly star showed a stunning glimpse of her Cheshire home

Janette was feeling bittersweet when sharing the photo and penned: "Missing the comfort of home today. In love with this corner. Cannot say thank you enough to @dove.interiordesign for creating this perfect little space for us," alongside a white love heart emoji.

The star has been staying in London to be close to her doctor whilst her due date looms, so it is no wonder the It Takes Two host is missing her home comforts. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the update, offering words of support.

Jannette has been showing off the overhauled rooms in her lavish abode

"You will be home soon all 3 of you it's not long now lovely x," one fan penned. A second added: "Love this - not long before you’ll be snuggling in this chair with your little one".

Meanwhile, a third penned: "A baby corner all ready for you and your bundle of joy". "Your next chapter will soon begin xx," a fourth added.

Janette and Aljaz made their move from London to Cheshire back in February and accounced the news in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Talking about their decision to up sticks, Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while," admitted Alijaz. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The pair are close friends with Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez who have just welcomed their son, Thiago. Janette added: "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby."

© Instagram The stars are close friends

Since moving in, Janette has documented a number of transformed rooms including their baby's nursery which is every parent-to-be's dream. The calm space is an elegant charcoal grey and beige theme, with subtle Disney touches throughout - as Janette is a major Disney fan.

Pregnant Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec show off baby's nursery ahead of due date - exclusive

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming," Jannette explained. "So the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout."

The centrepiece of the room is a grey Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters. "A fan of ours gave it to us as a gift years ago and it is such a beautiful piece," Janette revealed.