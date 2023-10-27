Katy Perry almost lived in a Los Angeles convent - bizarre story unearthed

Katy Perry is known for many things – endless chart-topping hits, a successful career as a TV judge on American Idol, and some fabulously obscure outfits. But fans of the singer, 39, may not know that she once almost lived in a very unusual place, a far cry from the $32 million glamorous homes she is raising daughter Daisy in with partner Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge struck a deal in 2014 with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to buy an eight-and-a-half-acre property for $14.5 million. It is not surprising the plot caught the eye of the 'I Kissed a Girl' singer. The property found on Waverly Drive was originally a canvas for Hollywood set designer Harold Grieve in the 1920s. The space was stunning – grand, with a beautiful stone sweeping staircase and high ceilings.

WATCH: Miranda Kirr talks relationship with her son's stepmother Katy Perry

The issue that befell the chart-topping singer stemmed from 1971 when the Waverly house was gifted to an order of Catholic nuns known as the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

© Getty Sister Catherine Rose and Sister Rita Callanan stand outside the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat House

This meant that when the singer tried to purchase the opulent residence in 2014, she found she had a bitter legal battle on her hands – with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary via businesswoman Dana Hollister who incited several of the nuns to make an opposing deal.

The crux of the issue the mother-of-one faced lay in whether the court thought the Archdiocese held the authority to sell the property. In the bitter court battle, it was reported by Sky News that Katy was told by one of the nuns that she had "blood on her hands" for depriving them of the Waverly home as it was being used as a convent.

© Alamy Katy Perry tried to buy the convent in 2014

Another unexpected detail was that one of the nuns reportedly exclaimed, "Katy Perry, please stop," on her deathbed. The bold claim sounds like something out of an extravagant period drama!

© Alamy Sisters Catherine Rose Holzman and Rita Callanan, are escorted by businesswoman Dana Hollister, out of Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, July 30, 2015

The 'Teenage Dream' singer prevailed over the Hollister and the nuns she represented in 2017 and the businesswoman had to pay $6.5 million in damages for her attempt to sabotage Katy's attempt to purchase the house.

In August 2019, Katy's offer to pay $14.5 million expired as the Archdiocese hadn't found somewhere to relocate the nuns. A spokesperson for the church said at this time that they were still open to a deal regarding the Waverly house.

© Alamy Katy Perry's attempt to buy the convent caused a storm

Though this property venture was a little obscure, the real estate portfolio the singer has curated since has been a smoother journey. She now owns two homes with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando – one in Beverly Hills and another in Montecito.

The Beverly Hills property set the pair back $17.9 million but that is hardly surprising when you know that it features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with space for up to 20 cars.

© Getty Katy Perry has been with Orlando Bloom since 2019

The singer has shared glimpses of her home on Instagram including a living room space with floor-to-ceiling shelving and cabinetry in a dark petrol blue shade for a grand look.

© Instagram Take a look inside Daisy's all-pink nursery

Katy also offered fans a sneak peek into little Daisy's nursery which had pink walls and lavender curtains for a classically girly aesthetic. Their outside space is also one to admire. The couple has a covered terrace that overlooks the pool and sunloungers in a leafy setting.

DISCOVER: Orlando Bloom pays emotional tribute to Katy Perry and rarely-seen family ahead of birthday celebrations

Katy and Orlando's Montecito home is also a sight to behold. The newest addition to their portfolio cost the pair $14.2 million and comes with a pool and picturesque scenery.