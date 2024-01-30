Bryce Dallas Howard turns heads with appearance in skintight neon dress as she makes bold statement in New York

Bryce Dallas Howard made sure all eyes were on her when she attended a screening of her new movie, Argylle in Midtown, New York on Monday.

The 42-year-old redhead wowed in a floor-length, neon green dress which showed off her sensational figure and her flawless sense of style.

Bryce smiled coyly for the cameras as she exited her car and was escorted into the movie theatre by security.

© Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard wowed as attended a screening of 'Argylle' in New York

The Jurassic Park actress had teamed her figure-hugging, ruched dress with matching green kitten-heeled shoes and accessorized with delicate drop earrings and elegant makeup.

Bryce has been busy promoting her new spy movie in which she stars alongside Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena.

© Gotham Bryce was a green dream!

In the flick, Bryce plays Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who is enticed into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

There were reports that Taylor Swift had secretly authored the book that inspired the movie, but Bryce explained that isn't the case.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she cleared up the conspiracy. "We can’t pretend she was involved. The reality is [Taylor] was in many ways a great inspiration," she said of her character in the film.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ariana DeBose attend the World Premiere of "Argylle"

"She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in, that she walks around with. She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her. That's a little bit like what my character is like."

Away from the big screen, Bryce is a doting mother and wife. She's been married to actor, Seth Gabel, since 2006 and they share two children, Beatrice, 12, and Theodore, 16.

© Photo: Getty Images Bryce with her famous family

She's the daughter of famed director, Ron Howard, and over the festive season she opened up about what Christmas was like with him, his six grandchildren and extended family too.

"It feels exactly like Parenthood," she told People, referring to the 1989 Steve Martin film her dad directed. "I mean exactly."

"It's less dysfunctional in terms of all the adults, but just in terms of the chaos and the love and little tense moments and then reconciling."

© Photo: Getty Images Bryce has been married to Seth since 2006

They all made the trip to Australia where Ron was directing a movie and ahead of their vacation, Bryce added: "It's going to be beautiful and warm and all of that, but we do a lot of cookie making and stuff."

As one of four sibling, Bryce says family is "very, very, very grandkids centric," but she wouldn't have it any other way.

