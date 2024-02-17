Kim Kardashian makes marriage confession amid reported new romance

Kim Kardashian has certainly held down the fort as a single mother since her divorce from Kanye West in 2021. While she's dated some high-profile figures, like comedian Pete Davidson, for the most part, the SKKN entrepreneur has maintained her independence.

Now, as rumors circulate that the 43-year-old is dating Baltimore Ravens football star Odell Beckham Jr, Kim has spoken out about whether she would ever get married again.

According to Kim, she doesn't really know.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Kim Kardashian dons a leather jacket out and about

"I don't know. I really don't," she said on the latest episode of SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden.

"There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.' I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot", she added.

She added that she's "not lonely, so I'm good". In fact, her life is pretty full: she has four growing children, her work, and her family. But does this mean she has no room for anyone else?

"It would be nice to share your life with someone", Kim said. "But when you do, it's such a big deal, I don't take that lightly."

© Perry Knotts Kim is reportedly dating Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr

Would Kim's future partner have to be famous? Not necessarily, but "they would just have to really somehow understand what this life is."

As well as this, Kim is looking for someone who can be held "accountable for actions".

She wants someone who: "Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time", adding "I mean, just a good, genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life. The list is so long."

While she's clearly got a sense of what she wants in a partner, Kim is "not so delusional to know that someone will check every single box."

Already, the SKIMS entrepreneur has been married three times. First, between 2000 and 2004 to music producer Damon Thomas. Then to basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, although they famously separated after only 72 days of matrimony. But Kim's most famous ex is arguably Kanye West, who she was married to from 2014 to 2022. The duo share four kids: North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.