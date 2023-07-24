Princess Kate's brother James Middleton celebrates joyous family moment after sharing baby news

The Princess of Wales's younger brother is set to become a father later this year

James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet have a very big day coming up in a few months' time, when they become parents for the first time.

However, last week, it was the birthday of another member of the family that was at the forefront of their minds: a special puppy called Bertie.

WATCH: James Middleton reunites with Bertie the guide dog

James, 36, donated the golden retriever to train as a guide dog last year and went to visit him at the national training centre in Leamington Spa to mark his first birthday. He took along Bertie's sister Isla and their mum Mabel, who posed with Alizee for photos to announce their happy news this month.

Speaking about the emotional visit, the Princess of Wales's younger brother said: "I was thrilled to be reunited with Bertie. When he first saw me, he had a good sniff and I’m sure there was some recollection that we'd met before.

"It was the same with Isla and Mabel – they all got on so well, even though they'd not seen each other for ten months. They still have a really strong family bond."

James added: "I'm so proud of Bertie and everything he's achieved so far. He's still in guide-dog training and I really hope he goes on to change someone's life.

© Instagram James Middleton shared a gorgeous close-up photo of wife Alizeé's baby bump

"Bertie has inherited Mabel’s lovely cuddly nature and he's so bright and lively. I have my fingers crossed that he can pick up all the tasks he needs to know to help give someone with sight loss their independence back. He and Isla have just turned one. By his next birthday, he could be qualified and out working."

James, who revealed his decision to help Guide Dogs exclusively in HELLO! last October, is the proud owner of dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla. His beloved pup Ella sadly passed away in January, but the dad-to-be made sure she was included in the pregnancy announcement.

The couple shared their happy news earlier this month, with James sharing some beautiful photos of Alizee holding her growing baby bump in the grounds of their Berkshire home.

"We couldn't be more excited… well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James wrote in the caption.