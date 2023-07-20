James Middleton shares sweet update as he prepares for parenthood with Alizee Thevenet

The Princess of Wales's younger brother is set to become a father later this year

The Princess of Wales's brother, James Middleton, is set to become a father later this year, and he's shared a sweet update about future parenthood.

The entrepreneur, 36, appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, where he talked about how pup, Bertie, is getting on with his guide dog training, and how his pooches have helped him through his mental health challenges.

When asked about his wife Alizee Thevenet's pregnancy, James told presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard how they're preparing for their precious arrival. See what he had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: James Middleton shares an update on impending fatherhood

James is the proud owner of dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla. His beloved pup Ella sadly passed away in January, but the dad-to-be made sure she was included in the pregnancy announcement.

The couple shared their happy news earlier this month, with James sharing some beautiful photos of Alizee holding her growing baby bump in the grounds of their Berkshire home.

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

"We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James wrote in the caption.

Princess Kate's family were among the guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May, with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton attending with her younger siblings, Pippa and James.

© James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock Pippa and James at the coronation

When asked how proud he felt about his sister and her role within the monarchy, James said: "She's my sister and I'm extremely proud. I'm always taken aback by how much she does do. But to be honest, she's my sister, so I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role - I'm very proud of her."

James has opened up about his struggles with depression in recent years, revealing in an interview with The Telegraph in 2019 that members of his family, including Kate, have all accompanied him to therapy sessions.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock James and Alizee at Wimbledon last week

The mental health campaigner proposed to French-born Alizee in 2019, after the pair first met at the South Kensington Club the previous year, after the financial analyst said hello to his pup Ella.

After postponing their nuptials twice due to the global pandemic, the couple finally tied the knot in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, where bride Alizee wore her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress.