Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign's lavish life revealed in new photo following year of change

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son Reign is living his best life!

The eight-year-old was pictured sitting on top of a shiny Mercedes Benz van smiling from ear to ear, while in close proximity to a private jet.

The picture was simply captioned "Let's roll ray," implying that the father-son duo were about to go on an adventure somewhere. The image was posted just a few weeks before Reign's birthday, which falls on December 14.

VIDEO: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome baby son Rocky

The little boy will be turning nine the same day as his older brother Mason, who will be 14 on the same date.

The former couple also share nine-year-old daughter Penelope, and the three children split their time between their mom and dad's homes, which are both located in Calabasas, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign Disick is living his best life!

It's been a year of change for Reign, who became an older sibling for the first time in November after the arrival of his baby brother Rocky. The little boy showcased his cheeky sense of humor when asked about his baby brother in a recent episode of The Kardashians ahead of Rocky's arrival.

He told Kourtney that he thought that the baby's first name should be called Deez and his middle name should be Big, and his last name should be called Nuts. "Deez Big Nuts."

Reign became a brother for the first time this year following Kourtney and Travis' baby son Rocky's arrival

Kourtney wasn't phased by her son's out there suggestion, and simply told the little boy that her son's last name would be Barker. Reign then said excitedly: "I am going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles. What if I have a sister? Still. She can be a cool person at her school."

As well as a new baby in the family, over at Scott's house, Reign and his siblings are now joined by a sweet new puppy called Lou.

Reign with his doting dad, Scott Disick

Scott recently revealed that he had surprised Penelope with a new puppy, joining her other pet pooch Honey, who lives at Kourtney's house.

Just recently, the Talentless founder shared some sweet photos of Penelope and Reign bonding with Lou on social media.

© Sean Zanni Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together in November

Kourtney opened up about co-parenting with Scott on a recent episode of The Kardashians, during a conversation with her sister Kim Kardashian. The sisters were discussing parenting, and after Kim told the Poosh founder that her oldest daughter North, ten, said she preferred being at her dad, Kanye West's home, Kourtney could relate. "They do that at Scott's too, like, 'Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe’s better,'" she admitted.

The post comes after it was announced via People on Saturday November 4 that Kourtney and Travis had welcomed their first child together. Just a few days before the happy news was made public, Travis revealed that the couple had settled on the name Rocky 13 Barker for their baby.

© Instagram Kourtney and her youngest two children Penelope and Reign

Baby Rocky has many doting older siblings - as well as Kourtney's children, Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

While it's now an exciting time for the family, Kourtney and Travis have gone through a difficult few months, with the 44-year-old recently undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis with their blended family

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience. She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.