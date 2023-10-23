Romeo Beckham shows off rarely-seen football pitch at David and Victoria's £12m Cotswolds estate

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan enjoyed a cosy date at Soho Farmhouse over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo, 21, shared a photo of his model girlfriend dining at the private members' club set in the Oxfordshire countryside. The duo appeared to be enjoying a wholesome break from London while staying at David and Victoria's sprawling £12 million Cotswolds bolthole in Chipping Norton.

Later, Romeo showed off a video of the Beckhams' rarely-seen football pitch setup on the two acres of land attached to their converted barn.

Donning a pair of blue football boots, the star panned the pitch unveiling a stunning orange sky as the sun set behind the hills.

© Instagram / @romeobeckham Mia Regan was snapped at Soho Farmhouse by her boyfriend Romeo Beckham

Given his legendary football career, it comes as no surprise that former England player David Beckham has a full-sized football pitch in his back garden - which provides the perfect setup for newbie Brentford player Romeo to practise his ball skills.

© Instagram / @romeobeckham Romeo panned across the private football pitch

It's not the first time the Beckhams have shared a glimpse at the vast football pitch in their Cotswolds garden. Back in 2020, when Romeo was just a budding football player, David shared a short clip of the father-and-son duo kicking a ball.

"Practice makes perfect. Like father like son," he penned.

WATCH: David and Romeo practice football in their Cotswolds football pitch

Harper has also honed in her ball skills on the private pitch. "Bend it like Harper (BECKHAM)," David captioned a former photo of his 12-year-old daughter scoring a goal.

"Future lioness in the making," penned England player Nikita Parris, to which the proud father-of-four responded: "She will be ready @nikitaparris17."

Fans were given an intimate look inside the Beckham family's idyllic Grade-II listed farmhouse in David's eponymous Netflix docuseries, which premiered earlier this month.

Complete with an outdoor swimming pool, a heated spa, orchard, a traditional Estonian sauna and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining, David and Victoria's children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, have enjoyed spending wholesome weekends away in the lavish property since the family bought it in 2016.