Matt Baker thrilled his fans on Sunday, when he finally revealed the name of his family's new rescue kitten. In an Instagram post, the presenter shared a sweet image of the young feline looking up the camera.

The dad-of-two captioned the picture: "Huge thanks for all of your suggestions in naming our new rescue kitten - after a week trying out loads of them we’ve decided on WILLOW.

"It suits her perfectly thanks again! I'll be in touch soon… we have a whole flock of Tups to name! #kitten #rescuecat #thankyou #willow #cute."

WATCH: Matt Baker welcomes new addition to the family

The star's fans rushed to share their approval for the kitten's name, and to appreciate the new photo. One simply commented: "Perfect name!"

Another gushed: "Willow is such a beautifully perfect name… Have the most amazing life little one. You are loved [heart-eyes emoji]."

Matt's fans were happy to be introduced to little Willow

A third added: "Purr-fect," while a fourth wrote: "She is the most adorable little kitten," and we have to say, we agree!

Matt revealed that his family had a new rescue kitten a few days previously. "Meet the newest member of the Baker family," he told his followers in a sweet video, before panning to the sweet kitten sitting next to him.

He went on: "We only picked her up two days ago – a little rescue kitten, aren’t you darling? She doesn’t have a name yet so any suggestions that you can come up with would be greatly appreciated."

The star dotes on his pets

Fans offered several suggestions, with a number opting for 'Lilibet' in a sweet nod to the late Queen.

Matt's wife Nicola later took to the comments, writing: "I didn’t think it would be so hard to give her a name! Loving the suggestions so far keep them coming! X."

The couple have a busy life on their family farm, where they care for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys. They married back in 2004 and share a son and a daughter, Luke and Molly.

