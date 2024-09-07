David Beckham issues apology as he reveals unknown detail of family life

David Beckham has "changed", the former football star confessed, as he shared a rare garden tour of his Cotswolds garden on Saturday, updating fans about his flock of chickens and his vegetable patch, where he grows kale.

In a jokey exchange via Instagram, David cheekily called out his wife Victoria, writing: "My kale is doing well. I can hear my East End mates going: 'He has changed'. My wife said shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen so I'm sorry..."

WATCH: Inside the garden of David Beckham's £12m home

David also shared a sweet inside look at his family life at home, revealing that the flowers he grows in their garden are also used in the house.

The footballer continued: "My content used to be motorbikes and camping, now it's kale, honey and flowers for the house. Might have to get back on the road soon."

Meanwhile, Victoria commented on the post: "Who is this man?!? Give me my husband back," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham at their home in Cotswolds

Their banter continued as the former England captain then posted, on Stories, a picture of his apple trees covered in nets to protect them from birds, before posting the picture a second time, with a new caption that read: "My wife just shouted at me saying the nets were her idea and I just took all the credit."

Victoria responded, by resharing the post on her own account, quipping: "It only took him two years to action the hairnets! (Now he is making fresh apple juice)."

© Instagram The dad-of-four was harvesting sloes for gin

David also showed a rare view of his garden, giving a glimpse of the impressive greenhouse designed to help grow even more vegetation. Fans could also see the wooden chicken coop and a neat row of spring onions in front of an orchard of plum trees.

The tour finished with some impressive kale plants, red cabbage. "We have a lot of potatoes," the Inter Miami co-owner told fans. "Today, I'm going to make crisps, because I'm a savory person not sweet."

© Instagram David showed off his endeavours via social media

Also present were two of David's dogs, Sage and Olive, who the former footballer jokingly accused of "trying to get into my chickens".

Clearly comfortable with countryside life, David wore his signature flat cap and a checked shirt to do the morning rounds.

The couple bought the farmhouse in 2016 and have completed extensive renovations. In addition to the sprawling garden, the Beckhams' home comes complete with a sauna, a plunge pool, a walled garden, a football pitch, a gym, a swimming pool, a £50,000 BBQ tent and a man-made lake that cost £200,000 to construct.