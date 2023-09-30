Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz share sweet sister moment behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week

It's safe to say that Harper Beckham stole the show on Friday, with her beautiful cream gown at Paris Fashion Week. But the youngster managed to find a moment away from her fashionista schedule to share a sweet moment with her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

The duo were seen in a cute behind-the-scenes moment on the Bates Motel actress' Instagram Stories. Nicola was posing for a chic boomerang showing off her killer fishnet-centric ensemble when Harper popped her head in and posed in the candid shot.

© Instagram Harper and Nicola have the sweetest bond

The sister-duo have the sweetest bond which was on full display as they stepped out to support fashion mogul, Victoria Beckham. Harper opted for a cream floor-length gown which she paired with quilted taupe Prada mules and a white clutch bag.

The fabulous dress featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. As for her hair, Harper slicked her honey-hued tresses into an on-trend ponytail parted in the middle. She was also wearing light touches of warm bronzer, black mascara, and nude lipstick.

© Instagram The Beckham clan were out in full force

When it came to accessories, the 11-year-old really upped the ante and took inspiration from Princess Kate, wearing a Van Cleef and Arpels gold chain with a white clover leaf pendant. She also wore a pair of subtle pearl earrings.

Nicola's ensemble was equally as fabulous. The daring look was comprised of a chunky strapped black crop top in a chic mahogany hue, and a tailored grey skirt that featured a flattering pleated in the middle.

© Getty Harper looked angelic in a white gown alongside dad David

The whole look was pulled together by a pair of oversized fishnet tights which she wore above the waistline of the elegant skirt. Nicola replicated Harper's hair look, parting her raven locks slickly in the centre. Rather than sweeping her tresses into a ponytail, Nicola opted for a half-up half-down style.

There's no denying that Victoria was so supported by her family members who were all sharing countless updates from her show. One heartwarming moment saw Harper helping her dad, David Beckham get ready.

The pair were filmed by the fashion designer singing along to Taylor Swift whilst Harper applied makeup to her dad's face. The father-daughter duo then shared a kiss. See the heartfelt moment in the video below.

Harper Beckham does dad David’s make-up for VB show

Fans were obsessed with the wholesome moment. One commented: "Every girl needs a father like this in her life," and another added: "What a dad." Many others were just thrilled to discover that David is in fact a Swiftie!