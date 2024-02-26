Victoria Beckham hobbles on crutches as she arrives in Paris ahead of fashion show

Victoria Beckham was spotted using crutches as she touched down in France ahead of her show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 49-year-old, who was wearing a protective boot, was photographed arriving at Gare du Nord in Paris. Despite her injury, the designer still looked effortless glamorous in a casual khaki raincoat, which she paired with black skinny jeans and dark shades.

Earlier this month, Victoria revealed that she had suffered a foot injury while at the gym. Sharing a photo of her foot covered in a bag of ice, the fashion designer penned: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

Victoria's husband David Beckham later joked that his wife was having a "clean break" from the gym in a post to his Instagram stories. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]," he wrote.

The Spice Girl is no stranger to foot injuries, having suffered a small stress fracture to her ankle during a trip to Canada back in 2018. The following year, she cut her forehead on a ski trip. "Fun on the slopes, but not ideal," she wrote on social media at the time.

Victoria will no doubt be joined by her husband David in the French capital, and possibly her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, who previously supported her at Paris Fashion Week in September last year.

Nicola, who's married to Victoria and David's son Brooklyn, was accompanied by Romeo's girlfriend at the time, model Mia Regan.

Romeo, who is Victoria and David's second son, announced his split from Mia on Sunday after "five years of love".

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a throwback photo of him and Mia alongside the caption: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will".

Mia also took to social media with a statement that read: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friend-zoned each other hehe," she added, dropping a series of red love hearts.

The split comes after the former lovebirds moved into Romeo's London pad, which they decorated with bright neon lights and framed football shirts.

The former couple previously split in July 2022 before reuniting a few months later in November, when Mia appeared on Romeo's social media page.