Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son and daughter-in-law leave fans seeing double in photos you can't miss

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell is turning into a perfect copy of his striking parents, as evidenced by his latest red carpet appearance with his wife Meredith Hagner.

The 37-year-old actor made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming supernatural horror film Night Swim alongside his wife of nearly five years Meredith, 36.

The actor wore a sleek combination of blood red and black on the carpet, opting for a red suit with a black button down and tie, paired with polished leather shoes and his signature long locks and goatee.

© Getty Images Wyatt and Meredith attended the premiere of "Night Swim" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 3

Wyatt looked quite like the perfect mixture of A-list parents Goldie, with his pleasing smile and beautiful golden hair, and Kurt, with his soft features and impressive stature.

Search Party star Meredith, meanwhile, proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a bodycon black dress with a lamé gold purse and matching heels.

Meredith shared a pair of photos of their outing on Instagram and wrote alongside them: "Might Swim was SO. GOOD. SO. SCARY! Amazing performances.

© Getty Images Meredith sported her baby bump for its first red carpet appearance!

"Endlessly proud of my guy who's so talented and humble and being his plus one is so fun. Also so endlessly proud of the glam team's ability to whip this highly pregnant [expletive] together. True heroes," she continued, giving credit to each of her glam squad.

Many fans of the star loved the new honey blonde tone in her luscious tresses, and even said that with the hair, she resembled Wyatt's half-sister Kate Hudson and her mother-in-law Goldie.

"Really loving the honey blonde tone on you. You look radiant!" a fan gushed, with another remarking: "Good lord, this outfit. This hair. These shoes. This eye makeup. HAWT," and a third writing: "You're such a cutie patootie pregnant lady." A fourth also said: "You look just like your mother in law [Goldie]! Just beautiful! Congratulations! Your Christmas movies were my favorite this year."

It was reported as far back as November that Wyatt and Meredith were expecting their second child together, previously welcoming son Buddy Prine Russell, who is now two years old.

Wyatt confirmed the news during interviews with his dad when they were promoting their series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Meredith broke the news as well on Instagram with a pregnancy photoshoot, revealing the baby's gender and due date.

"So excited to share we have another little boy coming in Feb. Deeply, deeply grateful," she sweetly penned, being lavished with congratulatory messages from family and friends alike.

Wyatt and Meredith's second son will mark the seventh grandchild for Hollywood royalty Goldie and Kurt, who are also the doting grandparents to Oliver Hudson and wife Erinn Bartlett's three children, and Kate's three children with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Oliver and Erinn share son Wilder Brooks, 16, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, ten. Kate and Danny share daughter Rani Rose, five, while she shares eldest son Ryder Robinson, who will turn 20 on January 7, and son Bingham "Bing," 12, with Matt.

