Goldie Hawn makes rare appearance to celebrate upcoming arrival of youngest grandson

Goldie Hawn couldn't be more delighted about becoming a grandma once again, preparing with her famous family to welcome another boy into the legendary Hollywood brood.

Her son with longtime partner Kurt Russell, Wyatt, and his wife Meredith Hagner are expecting their second child, another baby boy, this February. They're already the proud parents of Buddy Prine Russell, who recently turned three years old.

Meredith, 36, is ringing in the final month of her pregnancy with a sweet baby shower at home surrounded by all her loved ones, and her mother-in-law Goldie, 78, was right by her.

© Instagram Goldie attended her daughter-in-law Meredith's baby shower

In a photo shared by one of the attendees at the party, which Meredith posted on her Instagram as well, guests are seen holding on to a single string of yarn while posing for a selfie.

Doting grandma Goldie sat in the background as well, dressed casually in a sweatshirt and pants, while woman of the hour Meredith wore a beautiful white satin maxi dress and had tied her hair into braids.

Wyatt and Meredith's second son will mark the seventh grandchild for Hollywood royalty Goldie and Kurt, who are also the doting grandparents to Oliver Hudson and wife Erinn Bartlett's three children, and Kate Hudson's three children with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Oliver and Erinn share son Wilder Brooks, 16, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, ten. Kate and Danny share daughter Rani Rose, five, while she shares eldest son Ryder Robinson, who just recently turned 20, and son Bingham "Bing," 12, with Matt.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wyatt and Kurt, who starred together in the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, talked about the joys of parenting.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son and daughter-in-law leave fans seeing double in photos you can't miss

Kurt, 72, celebrated his son, 37, and Meredith as parents, saying: "It's fun to watch, it really is, with all of our kids – with Ollie and Kate's kids, and Uncle Boston comes over to everybody's house. We are very fortunate."

Wyatt also talked about the duality of celebrating his son's birthday, which happens to fall the day after Christmas, saying: "We do Christmas, 25th – we wake up, we do the Christmas. It's nuts. It's a disaster most of the day. It's great most of the day."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family share exciting baby update

But when it came to celebrate Buddy's birthday the next day, after a tiring day of holiday activities, while his parents tried to be enthusiastic, the toddler wasn't having it. "[He] goes to sleep, wakes up. Mer and I are like, 'Buddy, it's your birthday!' Like, 'Gotta get excited.

© Getty Images Wyatt and Meredith are already the parents of three-year-old Buddy Prine Russell

"And he goes – and he's 3 – he goes, 'Ugh! Not now!'"

MORE: Kurt Russell and son Wyatt share insight into famous family's group chat dynamics – and guess who's not in it

As they broke down laughing, the Black Mirror star added: "We're like, 'You got it! That's the right answer! You're learning well.' Like, no one wants to celebrate your birthday."

© Getty Images The father-son duo starred together in the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"

Wyatt also added that the best part of seeing his own father as a grandfather is that he doesn't shy away from being the strict parent when the time called for it. "He's awesome, 'cause he can do all of the hard sort of lessons that sometimes I don't want to have to do."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.