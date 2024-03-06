Rob Kardashian twins with sister Khloé’s son in sweet side-by-side photo

It's well known that Rob Kardashian is incredibly close with his sister Khloé, who frequently looks after his daughter Dream.

But it turns out that the 36-year-old looks an awful lot like Khloé's one year old son Tatum, as his sister re-posted an adorable side-by-side photo of the two courtesy of fanpage @kokoilysm.

Khloé seemed to absolutely adore the picture, resharing it to her story and commenting below four black heart emojis. It included a photo of young Rob wearing a baseball cap and a plain white t-shirt. He had a wide smile on his face. The photo of Tatum similarly saw him wearing a baseball cap and white t-shirt, with a denim jacket over the top. He shared Rob's grin and eyes.

Fans seemed torn as to whether the uncle-nephew duo actually looked that similar.

One fan proclaimed there was: "No resemblance".

Another admitted: "I see a little of Robert in Tatum. He’s definitely got a lot of resemblance to the Kardashian side of the family."

Khloe Kardashian with brother Rob Kardashian

"Aww Rob and baby TATUM. Baby TATUM got his momma genes", a third fan gushed.

Meanwhile someone affirmed that they were "Twins for sure".

While Rob is rarely seen with his hyper-successful sisters, and he rarely posts on social media, he made a rare exception for his late-father Robert's birthday. It would have been his 80th birthday.

© Instagram Khloe has a very close relationship with Dream

Sharing a vintage photo of his dad and his mom, Rob wrote: "Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much."

His older sisters took to the comments section to share their love for him, showing their close family bond.

Khloé wrote: "He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!!" Kourtney added: "I love u Bobby."

Rob wasn't alone in sharing his birthday tribute, as Kourtney was sure to share her own memories with their father. She wrote: "My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time."

She added: "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."