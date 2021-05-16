Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's kids look so much alike in adorable new photos Fans can't stop swooning over the snaps.

The Kardashian kids are growing up so fast!

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s new dreamy SKIMS PJs collection is all you’ll want to sleep in

Kim Kardashian shared the cutest photos on Instagram Sunday of her daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, striking a pose with Rob Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter Dream.

Kim and Rob's kids are just too cute!

The adorable kids were all smiles in the snap, with budding fashionista Chicago wearing a blue dress and silver lace-up boots and Dream rocking a pink dress and black lace-up boots. Psalm looked so precious too in a cozy button-down top and matching joggers, as Dream wrapped her arms around him and his sister.

The trio is growing up so fast - and they look so much alike (Dream and Chicago even wore matching hairstyles - two side ponytails).

SHOP: Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS launch is her silkiest loungewear yet - and you can shop it now

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS launch is so perfect for summer you’ll want every piece in it

"Sunday morning sweetness," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post. Kim’s celebrity friends and fans swooned over the snaps, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing, "STOP IT". Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, adding, "I love how Dream is holding them down."

Meanwhile, a follower wrote, "My god Chi is YOU!", referring to how much Chicago looks like her mom too.

Saint showed off his style in a recent photo Kim shared on Instagram

This was just the latest time Kim shared a post of her children. The SKIMS mogul also shared a sweet snap of her son Saint, 5, over the weekend that showed him showing off his style.

"Freshest kid alert," Kim captioned the photo, which showed Saint wearing a bandana print jacket with camo print pants, a motorcyclist-emblazoned sweatshirt, and Yeezy sandals. Kim topped her son’s look with a New York Yankees baseball cap.

The mom-of-four also delighted her fans recently when she uploaded adorable photos of her daughter Chicago posing with her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

Kim had a surprise in store for her followers too as she teasingly told them to swipe through the photos for "lol's".

Stormi, Chicago, and True are adorable in their spring dresses

In the first image, little Chicago – affectionately known as Chi – stands in-between Stormi – Kylie Jenner's daughter – and True – Khloe Kardashian's daughter – in a gorgeous kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows.

All three of them are wearing spring dress and smiling for the camera as they snacked on sweets.

In the last image, the girls can be seen down on their hands and knees as they eat what appears to be multi-colored candy off the ground.

Too cute!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.