Lauren Sanchez has just added another string to her bow.

The American media personality is now a children's book author and her creation will be released on September 17 2024.

Lauren - who also has her own aviation company and is Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund - shared the news on social media with a photo of the front The Fly Who Flew to Space.

She then opened up about the process of writing the book and revealed how her fiance, Jeff Bezos, and her three children supported her.

© Getty Images Lauren found inspiration in her fiance Jeff Bezos

"I've had this idea for a long time," she told People. "But it was a little bit different when I envisioned it all those years ago. Back then it was about a fly that got stuck in a helicopter. I was actually learning to fly helicopters at the time, and it happened to me. I was like, 'Oh, look at this little fly...who's flying.'"

She recalled telling her kids about it. "Wouldn't this be a great children's book?" Lauren remembers asking them. "The fly could see all of these incredible places when it's up in the helicopter with me."

The concept changed after she met Jeff though and she decided the main character needed to go to space.

It wasn't until she was discussing New Year resolutions a few years ago that she decided to finally go for it.

© Brian To Lauren and two of her children in 2009

"There's always those, 'I want to be kind, I want to be a good person,' type of resolutions, but I was trying to think of something else I could do," she said. "Then my son Evan goes, 'Mom why don't you write that book you're always talking about?' I said, 'Okay, that's going to be one of my goals!'"

Lauren added: "Once you say it out loud, especially in front of your kids, you have to put the pen to the paper. I wrote it within six months of saying I would."

© Instagram Lauren with her son Nikko

Despite her former career as a reporter, she didn't find writing her children's book as easy as she thought.

"I discovered it's not an easy process, but we got a great publisher [The Collective Book Studio] and it was a lot of fun. I can't be more excited about it."

Proceeds from each sale of the book will go to a good cause too. The money will be used to benefit organizations that specialize in STEM early education and also organizations that provide resources to children struggling with dyslexia and learning disabilities.

© Getty Lauren is a woman of many talents

There are several messages within the book: "One of the themes is that everyone learns differently," she explained. "And even if school is hard, it doesn't mean that you're not going to be able to chase your dreams.

"There's a lot of things for young minds and readers to absorb! But it's certainly a little bit like a metaphor for curiosity and the pursuit of dreams, as well as being able to help save this planet as an environmentalist."

