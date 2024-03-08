Millie Bobby Brown is all legs in strapless mini dress as she makes comment about pregnancy

Millie Bobby Brown is making one stunning appearance after another while she promotes her new Netflix film, Damsel.

The 20-year-old appears on the upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show and once again, she looked incredible.

Millie showcased her slim physique in a black, strapless mini dress that boasted pockets and a slight flare at the hips.

© Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Millie looked gorgeous in her strapless mini

She teamed the dress with a pair of semi-sheer black tights and added towering white stilettos that made her legs look never-ending.

After being applauded for her barefaced appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Millie decided to go full glam for her turn on the late-night ITV show.

She wore her brunette hair down in a center parting with a subtle wave at the ends and rocked a bold red lip with a bronzed complexion and pop of rosy blush.

© Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Millie wore a full face of glam

While on the show, Millie spoke about how she accidentally started a rumor that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Jake Bongiovi's first baby.

The couple lives on a farm in Georgia with their nine dogs, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats, and one pony. They also foster 23 dogs.

© Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Millie added towering heels and her legs looked so long

However, after they welcomed a lamb into their growing family, her neighbors became suspicious after Millie began buying diapers.

"Actually, I raised him in my bed. He was a few days old, and I bottle-fed him until he was full grown," she said of her sheep, Norman.

"He wore a nappy and then I had to buy nappies and people thought I was pregnant!" she added.

© Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Millie accidentally sparked pregnancy rumors about herself

Millie originally shared the story of her rumored pregnancy last September during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"There was someone I know in my neighborhood, their sheep had babies. I was like, 'OK, I'll take one.' Took one and then I was like, 'Oh, I can't put this thing outside. He's a baby. He needs me,'" she explained.

Millie revealed how she bought the lamb a stroller and diapers so it could sleep beside her at night – but her purchases didn't go unnoticed by the people in her community.

© Getty Images Millie's neighbors thought she was pregnant

"People thought I was pregnant," she said. "So, there was like neighborhood gossip, 'Millie's pregnant, she's not told anyone!'"

The actress is not pregnant, but that doesn't mean she doesn't plan on having children in the future.

"My dream was to have a baby," she told Glamour UK, admitting that she has always wanted children.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

However, she had no intention of becoming a wife until she met Jake. She explained: "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife."

Millie continued: "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

© Dimitrios Kambouris Millie and Jake are planning their wedding

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi – got engaged in April 2023 and are currently planning their wedding.

While she has kept details of their special day under wraps, she did admit to Jonathan Ross that she is happy for her future father-in-law to sing at their wedding.

Millie said: "He could sing anything he wanted! All of his songs are love songs, I love them, I think they're great."

