Millie Bobby Brown shared a glimpse inside her 20th birthday celebrations on Wednesday – and she looked like a bride rocking a stunning white outfit.

The Stranger Things star was joined by her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, 21, and a group of close friends at Cathedrale Restaurant inside Moxy NYC in the East Village on Saturday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares rare insight into relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

For her luxury dinner, Millie – whose birthday is February 19 – wore a strapless, satin mini dress that hugged her figure and showcased her toned legs.

At one point, she was pictured wearing a $1,095 coat from Self-Portrait that featured rhinestone embellishment alongside a silver tiara placed in her chic updo.

During the meal, Millie was presented with a delicious-looking cake that was covered in white icing and featured 'Twenty' written in black icing along the top, as well as black bow embellishments.

© Instagram Millie was treated to a decadent birthday cake

Millie shared several photos on Instagram, one of which saw her laughing as she bent over the cake holding a large chunk of it in her hand.

Another sweet image featured her and Jake with their heads pressed together while Millie sported a huge smile on her face.

© Instagram Millie looked gorgeous in her white satin mini dress

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi – got engaged in April 2023, but the actress had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her fiancé.

"That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. 'I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

In a heartwarming post to confirm their happy news, Millie penned: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

Two months later, they celebrated their impending nuptials at a private family party, and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous.

Millie wore an embroidered lace bralette with gold detailing and paired it with a matching full-length pencil skirt that was adorned with ornate gold buttons down the center.

© Instagram Millie and Jake are planning their wedding

Millie and Jake first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "BFFs".

The sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

As for their big day, Millie has not publicly revealed the wedding date, recently admitting that she is keeping her wedding planning private. "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she told Women's Wear Daily.

© Getty Images Millie and Jake started dating in 2021

Explaining why she was being secretive about their special day, she said: "Just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

She added. "So, I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

© Instagram Millie is keeping her wedding planning a secret

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine in September, Millie reiterated that it is "important" for her to maintain privacy in her personal life, despite her fame.

She said: "It's really important, it's something my parents value, and my family values, and my fiancé values."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.