Millie Bobby Brown stole the spotlight from her soon-to-be, famous in-laws at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Damsel, on Friday.

The 21-year-old looked incredible posing on the black carpet outside The Plaza in a figure-hugging, patterned dress that resembled snakeskin.

The earth-tone creation showcased her incredible physique and boasted thin spaghetti straps, a maxi length, and a daring thigh-high slit that exposed one of her toned legs.

Adding height to her petite frame, Millie wore a pair of towering, strappy heels, and her waist-skimming hair was styled in effortless loose curls.

As for her makeup, she opted for pops of color with bright, rosy blush and glossy pink lips alongside a neutral wash of eyeshadow.

It was a family affair as not only was she supported by her parents, but her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and his mom and dad, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi, too.

The Bon Jovi frontman looked incredibly proud of his future daughter-in-law and happily posed for photos alongside Millie, his son, and his wife of 35 years.

Millie was also joined by her Damsel costars Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

Damsel sees Millie play determined and courageous Elodie, "a princess whose happily ever after is brutally interrupted when her Prince Charming sacrifices her to a dragon".

Speaking about the role, the Stranger Things actress told Netflix: "She's a damsel who doesn't need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You're expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don't wait for the prince."

She continued: "I couldn't draw from anything because I've personally never read a story like Damsel.

"With Eleven, I'm able to draw from Mad Max. Or, with Enola Holmes, I'm able to draw a little bit from Hermione in Harry Potter."

She added: "I couldn't find anyone for Elodie and so I knew I was going to have to create her, find her along the way, find what her weaknesses and strengths are, and really create a life and a journey for her so that everybody would care about her, believe in her, and root for her."

Damsel director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, said: "It's a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat.

"As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of [traditional story] — we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience."

He continued: "What I really loved in the script from[screenwriter] Dan Mazeau was embracing the idea of a fantasy adventure and a princess and dragon story, but taking it into a place [where] it's completely upside down."

He added: "It was a very intense journey that I was so excited to design and to develop.

"At the core, this is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult. Elodie doesn't have any kind of support. It's a real survival experience."

