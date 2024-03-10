Liza Koshy topples over on Oscars 2024 red carpet as she struggles in platform heels

In a moment that quickly turned heads on the red carpet and went viral on social media, Liza Koshy experienced an unexpected mishap at the prestigious 2024 Academy Awards.

The 27-year-old, who has transitioned from internet fame to Hollywood acclaim, faced a challenging moment when she lost her footing and fell while navigating the red carpet in a pair of towering eight-inch platform heels.

Despite the potential for embarrassment, the star of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, handled the situation with remarkable poise and laughter, embodying resilience in the face of adversity.

As she tumbled, a wave of concern and support swept through the onlookers, with several people rushing to assist her back to her feet.

Unfazed, Liza continued to dazzle the cameras, striking poses in her striking red Marchesa gown, a testament to her unshakeable spirit.

The incident quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), sparking a flurry of reactions among social media users.

While some critiqued her choice of footwear as "absolutely RIDICULOUS," others offered advice, suggesting she opt for shoes that are easier to walk in next time.

Amidst the critiques, voices of support emerged, with one fan admiring how she "handled it with grace" and reminding everyone that "tripping can happen to anyone."

Liza's journey from Vine sensation in 2013 to a prominent figure in Hollywood is a narrative of evolution and ambition.

Her diverse career includes portraying the first-ever female transformer in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as roles in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and Susanna Fogel's Cat Person.

Liza's upcoming projects, such as Netflix's Family Affair alongside Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates, and Zac Efron, and My Ex-Friend's Wedding"with Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Statler, highlight her versatile talent and promising future in the industry.

The 96th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, saw Liza among hundreds of celebrities gathered to celebrate the cinematic achievements of 2023.

This year's ceremony was particularly buzzing with anticipation for the nominations of the year's most talked-about films, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer led the charge with an impressive 13 nominations, including best picture and best actor for Cillian Murphy, who is favored to win after previously securing a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award for his portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film's nomination tally, which also boasts nods for best supporting actor and actress for Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, as well as best director for Christopher Nolan, is just shy of the record set by Titanic in 1998.

On the other hand, Barbie, despite securing eight nominations, encountered notable omissions from the Academy.

