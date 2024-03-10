Catherine Zeta-Jones recalls epic Oscar moment 10 days before giving birth

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently took a moment to reminisce about a pivotal milestone in her illustrious career.

The 54-year-old actress shared a throwback photo on her Instagram, capturing the unforgettable night in 2003 when she clinched the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her mesmerizing portrayal of Velma Kelly in the blockbuster musical Chicago.

At that time, Catherine was on the cusp of motherhood, just 10 days shy of welcoming her daughter Carys into the world, who is now 20 years old.

Reflecting on that landmark occasion, Catherine shared: "21 years ago! Ten days before 'I gotta baby' 'I gotta Oscar' Good luck to all the nominees tonight and all future mothers!!" The photo depicted a radiant Catherine, holding her Oscar with pride, marking a night to remember.

Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, are proud parents to two children: Dylan, 23, and Carys.

The family recently enjoyed a memorable weekend in Las Vegas, taking in a U2 concert at the Sphere in Paradise.

Catherine's Instagram was abuzz with snapshots from the event, including a heartwarming photo with her lookalike son, Dylan, captioned "So excited," and another memorable picture with Michael, described as "A night to remember."

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys night out in Las Vegas with Michael Douglas and son Dylan

Absent from the outing was Carys, 21, who is currently immersed in her studies at Brown University in Rhode Island.

With Dylan frequently traveling, the time spent together as a family was particularly cherished.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Las Vegas

The Douglas family owns several properties across the United States and a vacation home in Wales, though their primary residence is in Westchester, New York.

Their home, frequently showcased on social media, features luxuries like an indoor gym, pool, and a vast backyard.

Catherine and Michael have always been adamant about providing a normal upbringing for their children, away from the limelight. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Catherine expressed their desire for Dylan and Carys to experience a regular childhood, shielded from the constant gaze of the paparazzi.

© Bonnie Biess Dylan Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas

The family lived in Bermuda for 12 years to ensure this. "We wanted them to have a normal childhood, not being photographed going to school every day," Catherine stated.

The couple's approach to parenting was grounded in ensuring their children remained grounded and polite. Catherine takes pride in the compliments she receives about her children's unspoiled nature, attributing it to their upbringing away from Hollywood's glare.

She emphasized, "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I'm always big on manners."

Both Carys and Dylan seem inclined to follow in their parents' footsteps into the entertainment industry.

© Getty Carys is her mum's twin

Despite the challenges associated with celebrity, Catherine noted on the Today Show that their children's passion for acting is genuine and rooted in the craft itself.

They have actively participated in theatre camps, rubbing shoulders with Broadway's finest and proving their mettle. "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft," she shared.

Catherine is not only proud of her children's artistic talents but also their academic pursuits, particularly their interest in history and politics. With a light-hearted nudge, she quipped: "And they get all their brains from me!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.