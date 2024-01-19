Will & Grace's Eric McCormack offers 'spousal support' to ex-wife in divorce proceedings

Eric McCormack and ex-wife Janet Holden's divorce proceedings are moving forward with the Will & Grace star agreeing with his wife about the "irreconcilable differences" that were behind the split.

Radar.online reports that it has obtained documents from the couple's legal proceedings, which have seen Eric tick a box that could lead to him paying spousal support to Janet, although this particular issue would be decided at a later date. Due to their son no longer being a minor, the issue of child support won't come up in their split.

© Jean Baptiste Lacroix Eric and Janet share one son

When it comes to their property, the documents say that Eric believes he has "separate property" from Janet, but due to uncertainties of its "full nature and extent" this part of the proceedings will be delayed the "full nature and extent of his separate property has been ascertained."

Eric has, however, requested that the pair pay for their own separate legal fees.

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Janet filed for divorce in November

Janet filed for divorce from the actor following 26 years of marriage with the Hollywood director citing "irreconcilable differences" in her initial proceedings.

The former couple first got together in 1994 on the set of the TV series Lonesome Dove in Canada. Eric, the leading actor, and Janet, serving as an assistant director, initially kept their relationship under wraps.

© Getty Images The former couple met on the set of First Dove

The 60-year-old once recounted to The Guardian the early days of their romance, describing Janet as refreshingly different from his previous partners. "We had a secret affair the first season," he confessed in 2007. "I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

Eric and Janet's wedding took place on August 3, 1997, followed by the birth of their son Finnigan in 2002. Eric's career took a significant turn five months into their marriage when he landed the iconic role of Will Truman on Will & Grace.

© Instagram Eric is open to paying spousal support following the couple's split

This role brought him immense fame and success, but Eric credits being married for helping him handle this newfound fame gracefully. He believed that had he been younger and single, he might not have navigated the challenges of fame as effectively.

