Kylie Jenner stuns in sultry campaign for Sam Edelman - see here

Kylie Jenner is the new face of Sam Edelman for the brand's 20 year anniversary!

© Chris Colls for Sam Edelman Kylie is the face of Sam Edelman

The 26-year-old entrepreneur and style icon looked stunning in sultry new shots of her in a black halter neck bathing suit which cut a flattering figure. Kylie wore her signature black hair in a short tousled cut as she modeled the brand's shoes, opting for subtle nude makeup.

The campaign involved black-and-white photos of the mom-of-two cutting a number of different poses. Kylie modeled a pair of classic point-toe pumps as she lay on her side and showed off her amazing figure. As she posed on a chair, she opted for a patent leather point-toe kitten heel.

Kylie looked stunning in the classic campaign as she showed off some Mary Jane flats. In one particularly alluring shot, Kylie leaned back in nothing but her bra and tights in a pair of sky high stilettoes.

© Chris Colls/Sam Edelman Kylie stuns in new campaign

Kylie said of the campaign: "This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power. I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty."

© Chris Colls/Sam Edelman Kylie in kitten heels

"I’m honored to be an ambassador for the Sam Edelman brand", she added. "Especially during their 20th anniversary which celebrates remarkable craftsmanship and a commitment to champion the power of people through footwear."

© Chris Colls/Sam Edelman Kylie stuns in stilettoes

Sam Edelman, Co-Founder and Creative Director, similarly said: "Twenty years is a huge milestone for our brand", adding: “I feel so fortunate to have the support of Caleres, our parent company, to help bring Sam Edelman to its next chapter."

"Kylie Jenner is the complete embodiment of the modern woman—an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur. Having her as our brand’s face for this milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."

President and CEO of Caleres, Jay Schmidt, remarked: "I'm so excited for Sam, Libby, and the entire Edelman team as they celebrate 20."

"When I think about what makes Sam a leader in the footwear space, it’s really his ability to design iconic shoes that his consumers love year after year. From his bow ballets to the Bay sandal to the Hazel dress pump, he’s that special talent that keeps delivering.”